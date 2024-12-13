SMSD News: Important information about SMSD Inclement Weather Procedures

The possibility of any school cancellations always brings a lot of attention in the Shawnee Mission School District community. With the official first day of winter on the way soon, Shawnee Mission is providing important information related to the district’s Inclement Weather Procedures this school year.

SMSD added an additional plan to Inclement Weather Procedures

The Shawnee Mission School District has added an additional plan to its Inclement Weather Procedures. The new Plan C now includes a two-hour delay. This new option aligns us with our neighboring districts in Johnson County, and will facilitate common decision-making with regard to inclement weather.

Click here to review the updated procedures, including Plans A, B, C, and D.

We encourage everyone in the SMSD to take time and familiarize themselves with these procedures.

The added Plan C includes:

Two-hour delay

All district schools and facilities will open on a two-hour delay

No morning or afternoon Pre-Kindergarten

YMCA and JCPRD daycare will begin with a two-hour delay for K-6 students

What does this mean for staff?

Administrative staff – report at normal time

Certified teachers – report 2 hours after normal report time

Classified staff:

Custodial/O&M – report time/instructions provided by department leadership

Food Service – report time/instructions provided by department leadership

All other classified staff – report 2 hours after normal report time

Reminder about inclement weather announcements

As a reminder, if plan A, B, C, or D is announced, information will be shared broadly.

Staff and families can receive direct emails, texts, and voice messages.

Families can sign up to receive alerts in the manner that works best for them.

Click here for details on how to sign up for alerts.

School closure decisions have a significant impact on students and families across our community. We thank everyone in our community for taking steps to be prepared.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.