Obituaries December 13, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Dec. 6-10 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Gloria Nelson Marian L. Nelson Edward “Buster” E. Rouse Robert Mark Wrightsman William J. “Bill” Hudson Devin Andrew Davis Howard Michael Hartman Jan E. James June “Betty” Elizabeth Clark About the author Obituaries Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Connect with Blue Valley Schools on social media!Next articleSMSD News: Important information about SMSD Inclement Weather Procedures Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Gardner Edgerton board votes to remove book featuring trans character from school’s library Take our (free) Johnson County holiday lights driving tour Olathe Italian restaurant Toni’s unveils new Shawnee location This JoCo city is moving to a single trash hauler. What happens next? Running changed Shawnee man’s life. Now he’s trying to do a marathon in all 50 states.