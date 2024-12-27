Mission Painting Tips: Case Study – An interior in Shawnee

Flawless finishes for a dental practice with Festool

At Mission Painting, we understand the unique challenges that come with commercial projects, especially in environments where cleanliness and minimal disruption are critical. This case study highlights how we used our Festool tools to deliver flawless finishes for a dental practice in Shawnee, Kansas, where we worked off-hours to ensure the clinic could operate smoothly during the day.

The challenge

The dental practice in Shawnee was undergoing a complete interior renovation, which included repainting all the offices. The primary concern for the client was maintaining a dust-free environment—an absolute necessity in a medical setting. Additionally, the practice needed to remain operational during business hours, requiring us to work evenings and weekends to avoid disrupting the clinic’s operations.

The Festool advantage

To meet the client’s needs, we relied heavily on our Festool drywall sander, which played a pivotal role in the project’s success. Here’s how Festool helped us overcome the challenges:

Dust control : The integrated dust extraction system of the Festool drywall sander was indispensable in maintaining a clean workspace. As we sanded the walls, the system captured dust at the source, significantly reducing airborne particles. This ensured the clinic remained spotless and minimized the need for extensive cleanup, crucial for maintaining a sterile environment in a medical facility. Precision and efficiency : The Festool sander’s ergonomic design and precision allowed us to quickly and smoothly prepare the walls. The adjustable speed settings enabled our team to achieve a flawless surface in a fraction of the time it would take with traditional methods, making it ideal for our off-hours schedule. Superior surface preparation : Sanding with Festool is essential for achieving a professional finish: Initial sanding : The first sanding smooths the walls, removing imperfections and creating an even surface for the first coat of paint. Post-paint sanding : After applying the first coat of paint, we sand the walls again with the Festool sander. This second sanding ensures an even smoother surface, enhancing the adhesion and appearance of the final coat. Aesthetic finish : The double sanding process results in a superior, flawless paint finish with no visible flaws.

Execution steps

Preparation : We began by protecting all dental equipment and floors with covers and drop cloths, ensuring that everything was shielded from dust and paint. Sanding with Festool : Using the Festool drywall sander, we meticulously sanded all wall surfaces in the offices. The dust extraction system was particularly valuable here, as it significantly reduced airborne dust, maintaining the clean environment required for a medical practice. Application of Benjamin Moore Scuff-X : Following the initial sanding, we applied the first coat of Benjamin Moore Scuff-X. After this coat dried, we performed a second round of sanding to ensure the smoothest possible surface before applying the final coat. Final touches : After the second coat of paint was applied and dried, we conducted a thorough inspection to ensure the work met our high standards. Any necessary touch-ups were made, and we left the clinic spotless, ready for business.

The result

The dental practice in Shawnee was thrilled with the results. The offices were transformed with bright, clean walls that reflected the professional atmosphere the clinic wanted to convey. The dust control measures we implemented ensured that there was no impact on the clinic’s cleanliness, and our off-hours work schedule meant there were no disruptions to their operations.

Conclusion

This project highlights the importance of using the right tools and strategies for commercial painting projects, especially in environments where cleanliness and minimal disruption are critical. Our Festool tools, along with the two-step sanding process, played a key role in delivering the flawless finishes the dental practice in Shawnee required.

If you’re managing a commercial space and need a painting team that can deliver exceptional results with minimal disruption, contact Mission Painting. We’re committed to working around your schedule and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and quality.