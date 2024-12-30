fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Causes & Community

2024 in photos: Johnson County’s news through Post camera lenses

Share this story:

A young girl named Iris plays on a brand new swing set at the reimagined Water Works Park in Mission, following a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly unveiled park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
In August, a young girl named Iris plays on a brand new swing set at the reimagined Water Works Park in Mission, following a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly unveiled park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The new year is almost here, Johnson County.

As 2024 comes to a close, the Post is reflecting on some of the most defining moments of the past year — from the loss of some pillars of the Johnson County community and widespread power outages to cultural events and new public parks and pools.

Like always, Post reporters made their way around the county in 2024 with cameras ready to capture the moment.

Here’s a look back at some of the most eye-catching images — and associated newsy moments — from 2024.

(See the Post’s 2023 year in photos here.)

A boy sleds down a short hill in eastern Shawnee on Jan. 9, 2024.
Johnson County kicked off 2024 with a winter snow storm. Above, a young boy sleds down a short hill in eastern Shawnee on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Organizers hold hands.
Johnson County wasted no time with events, either. Above, organizers of Prairie Village’s 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration hold hands during a sing-along. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
The Kansas City metro area came together to honor Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Shawnee resident who was killed during the parade celebrating the 2024 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. Above, people attended a vigil the night after the shooting in honor of Lopez-Galvan and the more than 20 other people wounded in the shooting. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Windy Gifford's empty chair at Village Hairstyling
James “Windy” Gifford, the longtime owner of Village Hairstyling, died in March 2024. Gifford was a well-known face at the Shops of Prairie Village and the wider community. Above, Gifford’s empty chair at Village Hairstyling on March 21. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
This year also marked 10 years since an antisemitic shooting against Johnson County’s Jewish community that killed three people in Overland Park. Several survivors and loved ones talked to the Post about the impact the hate-fueled act had on them for years to come. Photos credit Kylie Graham.
Sar-Ko-Par Slide
The new Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center opened for its first season this year, too. Above, a worker tests out one of the new slides at Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Families were out and about in 2024 at events like the Turkey Creek Festival in Merriam. Above, Emily Markham, 10, competes in the 12 age pie eating contest where she placed second behind her cousin Richard Cummins. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Johnson Countians also gathered for Juneteenth this year, including at the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County’s fifth annual event in Overland Park. Above, rappers Tuan Saun (left) and JazMeen perform their new single “Kansteenth”, which highlights the contemporary experiences of the Black community in the wake of systemic racism and police brutality. Photo credit Julia Schnittker.
VillageFest 2024 bubbles
In July, Prairie Village residents celebrated Independence Day at the annual and beloved VillageFest event. Above, a little boy is thrilled with a large bubble at a bubble station. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Rushton students walk down hallway
School started in August across Johnson County, and some students, like those at Rushton Elementary, started the school year in a new building. Above, students walk down new hallways to get to specials for the day, making a single file line and following their teacher and fellow classmates. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Another Prairie Village tradition: The Lancer Day parade. Above, a child waves to the Shawnee Mission East mascot during the 2024 Lancer Day Parade. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Hummus and Pita
There was no shortage of business happenings in Johnson County this year, either. Some like Hummus and Pita expanded their space, while others opened and some closed. Above, Dhiaa Eid, owner of Hummus and Pita in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
Love thy neighbor sign at the Lenexa City Council meeting.
One of the dominating topics of Johnson County news was the potential for a Lenexa hotel to be turned into a homeless shelter. That idea failed at a September city council meeting. Above, a love thy neighbor sign at the Lenexa City Council meeting in September. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
Kids (and a few adults) took one last slide on the red barn tube slides at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead Thursday as the season came to a close. Next season, new playground equipment will take the place of the slides at the barn.
October marked the end of an era for the red barn tube slide at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead. Above, a young girl enjoys one last time on the slide. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Prairie Village resident Mic Johnson and his whole-home generator
Power outages were the top of mind for many Johnson Countians this year, who report repeated, prolonged outages. Above, Prairie Village resident Mic Johnson and his whole-home generator that cost him $14,000 after repeated, multi-hour power outages in 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Patrons and vendors alike bid farewell to the Overland Park Farmers' Market pavilion in downtown Overland Park this weekend by leaving messages on the pillars. The structure is headed southwest to Garnett, Kansas, making way for a new indoor and outdoor pavilion space.
In December, patrons and vendors alike bid farewell to the Overland Park Farmers’ Market pavilion in downtown Overland Park by leaving messages on the pillars. The structure is headed southwest to Garnett, Kansas, making way for a new indoor and outdoor pavilion space. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Champions Run pose
Thousands showed up to Children’s Mercy Park earlier this month to honor Nolan Davidson, a Lenexa boy who died in December 2023 from injuries sustained in a car crash. Above, kids pose at the start line at the Nolan Davidson Champions Run. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
Johnson County 7-Eleven suffers major damage from fire, no injuries reported
Next article
Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2024

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO