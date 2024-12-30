The new year is almost here, Johnson County.

As 2024 comes to a close, the Post is reflecting on some of the most defining moments of the past year — from the loss of some pillars of the Johnson County community and widespread power outages to cultural events and new public parks and pools.

Like always, Post reporters made their way around the county in 2024 with cameras ready to capture the moment.

Here’s a look back at some of the most eye-catching images — and associated newsy moments — from 2024.

(See the Post’s 2023 year in photos here.)