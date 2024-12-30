Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2024
Share this story:
About the author
About the author
Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.
I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at lucie@johnsoncountypost.com.