A message from Lenexa: Thrive in 2025 – elevate your best self at the Lenexa Rec Center

A new year brings fresh possibilities. There’s no better time to redefine your goals and try something new. Whether you desire a healthier lifestyle or to explore a new activity the Lenexa Rec Center is here to partner with you every step of the way.

Get fit on your own

In 2024, we upgraded to state-of-the-art Precor treadmills and ellipticals, complete with wide screens that allow you to cast your favorite shows from your phone while you work out. Now, you can dive into your favorite series and hit your fitness goals at the same time.

Get fit with friends

If you thrive on accountability and community, check out our expansive lineup of over 30 Group X fitness classes. From high-energy cardio to strength training, there’s something for every fitness level.

Member perk: The last Wednesday of the month you can bring a nonmember friend to join you!

Get personalized guidance

Our certified personal trainers are ready to help you push past your limits and design a program tailored specifically to you. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to fine-tune your routine, our trainers will support your journey toward becoming the best version of yourself.



Member perk: All members can get a free in-body scan to check their body composition each year.

Nonmember: Sign up for a Fitness Checkup Jan. 7, March 4 of Sept. 23

Get refreshed

Looking to relax and reset? Explore our range of yoga classes, where you’ll learn the power of breath and mindset while strengthening your muscles. Unwind, find your balance, and leave each session feeling recharged in both body and mind.

Take advantage of the indoor pool

Make 2025 the year of strong swim skills! It’s the perfect time for kids to freshen up their strokes before summer, with our swim lessons geared toward safety and fun. For adults, we offer lap swimming and invigorating water aerobics, keeping you active and refreshed year-round.

We’ll take care of your kids

While you’re working on your goals, Kid Zone is here to make sure your little ones are having fun and staying safe. With engaging activities and attentive staff, you can focus on you, knowing they’re in good hands.

Hang around

At the Lenexa Rec Center, it’s about more than just fitness—it’s about community. Whether you’re picking up a quick game of table tennis, dropping in for pickleball, or relaxing by the fireplace, you’ll find familiar faces and new friends. Our staff loves getting to know our members, creating a welcoming atmosphere where everyone belongs.

2025 is your year to thrive, and the Lenexa Rec Center is here to help you elevate your best self!

Check out these other upcoming events at the Lenexa Rec Center:

21-Day Jump Start

No membership needed. We’ll help you get your 2025 fitness off on the right foot with small group training and all access to try our fitness classes for 21 days. Starts Jan. 6. Cost is $125. Learn more and register at Lenexa.com/GetActive

Inverted Indoor Triathlon

Lace up, gear up and dive in at the Lenexa Rec Center’s Inverted Indoor Triathlon Feb. 23. Open to members and nonmembers, men, woman and kids 12 years and older. Participants will run, bike and swim for 15 minutes. You can compete as an individual or team of three or as a family. Cost is $35/individual or $70 for a team/family. Learn more and register at Lenexa.com/IndoorTri