The stories that defined Johnson County news in 2024
Share this story:
About the author
About the author
Hi! I’m Kyle Palmer, the editor of the Johnson County Post.
Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master’s degree in education policy from Stanford University.
Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kyle@johnsoncountypost.com.