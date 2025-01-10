The new downtown Overland Park pavilion for the farmers market and community gathering space could be called Clock Tower Landing.

The name, if ultimately adopted, draws from the iconic clock tower in the downtown area and a bit of Overland Park history.

Earlier this week, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee voted unanimously to recommend the name Clock Tower Landing.

Councilmember Logan Heley, who chairs the committee, said he liked that the name points to what he sees as Overland Park’s “most recognizable” feature — the clock tower.

The name would be used to cover the new pavilion, the Clock Tower Plaza and the adjacent areas, but it also evokes the “flexibility” of the space beyond the farmers market, said Assistant City Manager Kate Gunja.

“We’ve got a broader gathering space that can be used,” she said.

Community members submitted 200+ name ideas

Late last year, the city accepted name ideas from the public via an online survey form.

A total of 216 name ideas were floated in that process from 143 unique participants.

Common ideas included references to the clock tower, the market space, sunflowers and harvest.

From there, city staff recommended the name Clock Tower Landing, and the Overland Park Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee subsequently endorsed it.

Clock Tower Landing nods to Overland Park’s aviation history

While Overland Park may be better known for William Strang’s interurban railroad that eventually helped set the groundwork for the city’s founding, Strang was also responsible for bringing an airfield to the area.

At its peak in the early 20th century, the airfield had its own pavilion structure for learning, observation and community activities.

Though there are few signs of Overland Park’s aviation history left, there are allusions to it, specifically the paper airplane amphitheater in Thompson Park.

The use of “landing” in the proposed name connects back to that history, Ralph said during the committee meeting on Wednesday.

New farmers market pavilion will open in 2026

The new structure, which city staff have said will be more than just a home for the popular Overland Park Farmers’ Market, will have a larger footprint and be enclosed.

Additionally, there will be accessibility upgrades in the area, more seating options, new restrooms and other improvements.

The Clock Tower Plaza will also see some improvements.

In all, the project is expected to cost $34 million.

Next steps:

The name for the new downtown pavilion for the farmers market and community gathering space goes to the full Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

The adopted name will then be used in marketing and signage for the project.

