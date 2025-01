A new Vietnamese eatery offering “traditional flavors with local influences” is making its Johnson County debut.

Com Ga Houston, a Texas-based Vietnamese restaurant, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Olathe location Sunday.

Com Ga Houston is at 15204 W. 119th St.

The restaurant moved into a space at the Northridge Plaza shopping center, just off 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

Chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen previously occupied that space.

Com Ga Houston is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Com Ga Houston serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine

The menu at Com Ga Houston features Vietnamese dishes like chicken cabbage salads, congee, bamboo shoot noodle soup, and curry with egg noodles.

The restaurant’s namesake, “com ga”, is a dish made up of poached chicken, rice, vegetables, clear soup and a spicy dipping sauce.

Com Ga Houston also serves beverages like tea, fruity “refreshers”, and Vietnamese coffee.

This is Com Ga Houston’s first Johnson County restaurant

The Olathe location also serves as the first franchise in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Texas-based restaurant.

In its home state, the eatery has locations in Houston and Dallas.

Outside of Texas, Com Ga Houston also has a franchise in Duluth, Georgia.

Want more food and drink news? As one pizzeria closes in Overland Park, another is on the way