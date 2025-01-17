Dozens of community members, including a high school librarian and a former mayor, packed the Gardner Edgerton School District board room Monday night to voice their opposition to the board’s recent vote to remove a book featuring a transgender character from district library shelves.

In a vote last month, the board by a 4-2 margin approved removing a copy of the book “Lily and Dunkin” from circulation, and Monday’s meeting was the first the board had held since that decision.

“Lily and Dunkin,” a young adult novel by Donna Gephardt, tells the story of a friendship between Lily, a transgender girl struggling with her identity, and Dunkin, a boy dealing with bipolar disorder.

According to the American Library Association and Goodreads, the novel is intended for young readers in middle school as well as upper elementary grades. Just one copy of the book was in circulation in the district, at Trailridge Middle School, according to the district, before the board’s vote in December.

Removal ‘sends a harmful message’

Amanda Byrd, the library media specialist at Gardner Edgerton High School, said the board’s decision to remove “Lily and Dunkin” disregards the work of a special book review committee, which had previously recommended the book be kept in circulation.

“The decision undermines their expertise and sets a concerning precedent,” she said, adding that that the board’s decision “sends a harmful message to students like [the character] Lily who already face significant challenges” like discrimination, family rejection, mental health and anti-transgender legislation.

Former Gardner Mayor Dave Drovetta echoed Byrd in expressing his disappointment in the school board’s decision.

“Sometimes as leaders we have to set aside our own fears and biases and make decisions based on the advice of those to whom we’ve delegated that responsibility, even if it doesn’t align with our expectations,” he said.

Drovetta said that after the board removed the book last month, all forms of it have been on a waiting list at the Johnson County Library, with multiple requests pending.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Johnson County Library recorded 19 holds on four digital copies of “Lily and Dunkin” and 23 holds on the four physical copies.

A spokesperson from the Johnson County Library told the Post it zero holds on all copies of book in November. Meanwhile, in December, it recorded 16 holds of all physical copies as well as 28 holds on all digital copies.

Why board supported removing book

The four board members who voted to remove the book last month expressed their concerns with the novel, including repeated mentions of “puberty blockers” in the book and that the content of it could cause harm to students.

“It shocked me that so many staff members were on board with this book and praising it so heavily,” board member Greg Chapman had said last month.

“Where do we draw the line with mental health and which ones we are going to glorify and which ones we are going to help them get the assistance they need?”

The district’s review of the book was prompted by parent Carrie Schmidt’s complaint, who first challenged the book last year.

Schmidt’s challenges to books over the past two years have prompted the district to review at least ten other titles. Often she has objected to what she sees as inappropriate sexual content in books and has also complained about books’ depictions of drug use and self-harm.

At the meeting last month where the board ultimately voted to remove “Lily and Dunkin,” Schmidt spoke, saying, “School districts shouldn’t have any propaganda to children that glorifies drugs,” a reference to the book’s depiction of Lily’s use of hormone blockers in the novel. “Please protect the children.”

Speaking ‘from a fear of the unknown’

Speakers on Monday had a much different view.

Former school board member Kristin Schultz said the board seemed to have acted on their own personal biases by voting against the committee’s recommendations and that they spoke “from a fear of the unknown” in dismissing the rights of students.

She added that parents are often less equipped now to help their children outside of their homes.

“When students think they are the only ones going through something they tend to not seek out people to talk to or get help from,” she said. “This is how kids can begin to feel alone, weird or bizarre. This is how kids become hopeless.”

Parent Emma Jones said what bothered her most about last month’s decision were comments made by board member Chapman, who suggested “Lily and Dunkin” sent a negative message to men and boys.

Jones responded Monday, saying “real men” are taking care of their families and supporting their children who may be struggling with their gender identity.

“Parents of trans children easily have to be the toughest people I know to have to take on fearful people like you day after day,” she said directly to Chapman. “So, if what you are actually scared of is trans kids and the parents of trans kids, it would just be easier to say that next time.”

School district ‘engulfed in a culture war’

Cammie McIver, president of LGBTQ advocacy group Gardner Pride, said kids that check out the book are looking for acceptance, familiarity, knowing someone else with a similar life experience or have a genuine curiosity to learn.

“Trans kids exist, and they exist in this district,” she said.

Former student JJ Briscoe said he now attends New York University and one of the most apparent things about attending that institution after graduating Gardner Edgerton High School in 2019 was the “stark difference” in the quality of education students receive throughout the country.

“I fear that we are spending time as a district engulfed in a culture war, and we are chasing away educators who go above and beyond, and we are dragging the reputation of this school district through the mud at the state and national level,” he said.

On Monday, board members did not publicly respond to speakers’ comments made about the book removal topic.