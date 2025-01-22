The city of Mission is taking a look at the possibilities for the long-troubled Mission Gateway site.

It’s been two years since the city approved a $268 million mixed-use project — which never materialized due to more than $450,000 worth of unpaid taxes and the site going into foreclosure.

Now, the Mission City Council on Wednesday is formally discussing the site for the first time in more than a year.

City staff will cover the history of the Mission Gateway site, the current mixed-use zoning and examples of mixed-use projects in the Kansas City metropolitan area, according to city documents.

Where does Mission Gateway currently stand?

There has been no movement on the Mission Gateway project since the city terminated final ties with the developer in February 2024.

Two years ago, the city council approved a two-phase $268 million mixed-use project that envisioned a Cinergy entertainment center, apartments, retail spaces and a food hall.

The developer, Aryeh Realty LLC, defaulted on a $26 million loan that led New York-based lender Metropolitan Commercial Bank to file a foreclosure lawsuit in Johnson County District Court in April 2023.

Then, the developer failed to pay more than $450,000 worth of taxes on the site in early May 2023. Developers turned down the city’s invitation to meet and discuss the future of the long-stalled project that same month.

Following a 60-day notice of default issued by the city in May 2023 and failure to address unpaid taxes, Aryeh Realty LLC defaulted on the development agreement in July 2023. The city cut final ties with the property in February 2024.

Before the $268 million development agreement on which Aryeh Realty defaulted in 2023, there were two previous, unsuccessful redevelopment agreements for Mission Gateway.

This included the 2017-approved agreement that led to the existing large white building being constructed on the site. Less than a year after construction resumed — halted by weather and a focus on design — the March 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns halted all activity on the site.

The Post’s timeline of the site’s history, from the Mission Mall closing in 2005 to more than a year of inactivity at the site in 2021, can be found online here.

Developer paid back taxes last year, owes $1M+

In September 2024, Aryeh Realty paid up on $1.58 million worth of back taxes on the six parcels that make up Mission Gateway from 2022 and 2023, according to county tax records.

Still, some parcels on the site, like 5901 Roeland Drive and 4913 Johnson Drive still show the developers are delinquent on 2023 property taxes due to lower outstanding balances (in the hundreds).

The developer also owes a little more than $1 million in 2024 property taxes on the six parcels that are Mission Gateway, according to county tax records.

The work session is to ‘prepare for future development proposals’

City staff plans to review the Mission Gateway site history and mixed-use zoning requirements, according to city documents.

Mission Gateway is currently in a mixed-use zoning district, which generally allows for a mixture of uses like residential, retail, office, entertainment and public spaces, according to city documents.

There are also plans to discuss other mixed-use projects in the Kansas City area and what the governing body would like to see included in a future project at this site.

“Our discussion during this work session is not related to a specific plan or project, but rather is intended to provide an opportunity for the Governing Body to proactively prepare for future development proposals,” city staff wrote in city documents.

The entire agenda packet for the Jan. 22 meeting can be found in the document embedded below.

Next steps:

The Mission Gateway work session meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at city hall, 6090 Woodson St.

Read the city’s answers to frequently asked questions about the Mission Gateway site online here.

