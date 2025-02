An overnight round of ice is making driving hazardous across the Kansas City region Wednesday morning, including in Johnson County.

Forecasters and local authorities warn residents to use extreme caution while driving or to stay off area roadways if they don’t have to be out.

Most Johnson County public school districts announced early Wednesday that students would come to school on a two-hour delay.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, issued a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters warned of the possibility of more freezing drizzle Wednesday and said accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch of ice were possible in some parts of the metro region.

The evening commute on Wednesday could also be impacted, the National Weather Service warned.

On X, the National Weather Service indicated the most severe impacts of the icing were being felt further north, along and north of Interstate 70.

5:30 AM Update: Roads along & north of I-70 remain ice covered and very slick. Drive with caution if you must travel today, but the best advice is to wait until tonight/Thursday when the freezing drizzle comes to an end & surface temperatures warm above freezing. pic.twitter.com/whJSm9PVQq — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 5, 2025

Around 8 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online map of current road conditions showed generally slower speeds on highways in northeastern Johnson County, with multiple crashes reported on northbound I-35 between Mission Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

On X, the Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tiffany Baylark said there were “[m]any roads are closed/blocked on both sides of the [state] border that are causing backups & delays.”

Like ice skating? That’s exactly what the roadways are like right now!! Many roads are closed / blocked on both sides of the border that are causing backups & delays. If you can delay your commute this morning, that would be in your best interest!https://t.co/k4mtxYTEsu pic.twitter.com/9TSMCi5Wji — Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) February 5, 2025

Johnson County’s biggest public school districts announced they would begin classes on a two-hour delayed start Wednesday.

Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michael Schumacher said the decision was made to give crews time to clear parking lots and sidewalks.

Due to slick roads this morning and to give time for crews to attend to parking lots and sidewalks we are going to delay school 2 hours. Plan C @theSMSD — Dr. Mike Schumacher (@DrMichaelSchum1) February 5, 2025

Blue Valley, Olathe and USD 232 also announced delayed starts on Wednesday.

Schools will still be dismissed at their normal times in the afternoon.