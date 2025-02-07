Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor February 7, 2025 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – The lasting impact of educators Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Blue Valley educators do more than teach our students—they inspire, support, and shape their futures. In the latest episode of BVUnmuted, Superintendent Dr. Tonya Merrigan sits down with three Blue Valley students to discuss the positive impact educators have on students’ lives. To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.tinyurl.com/BVImpact. Previous articleLocal obituaries from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6Next articleEdgerton to unveil community center, town’s first new downtown building in 100+ years