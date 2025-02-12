A new off-leash area for small dogs is under construction at Heritage Park in Olathe and is expected to be finished in early spring, weather permitting.

The changes are being made to the existing off-leash area located in the northwest corner of the park, near the intersection of West 159th Street and Black Bob Road.

The new small dog area, which will be about 2.9 acres in size, will be created in an area between the restrooms and the park entrance and is intended for dogs up to 14 inches tall and weighing 25 pounds.

A larger nearly 25-acre area nearby for larger dogs will continue to be available during construction and has a new fence.

During construction, the western gate is the only way to get to the restrooms, according to the park’s Facebook page.

The county park district is making the changes because it has received many requests over the years to add dedicated areas for smaller dogs, said Rodney Riffle, project manager.

The work at Heritage Park also includes a new paved trail that meets standards of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, he said.

The existing trail is gravel, with slopes and uneven surfaces that make footing unstable. The new trail will be seven feet wide and concrete.

A new trail has already been built in the small dog area, Riffle said.

The park district has budgeted $649,839 for the improvements.

But your little dog can’t wait till spring? That’s fair. While construction is underway, check out this list of our readers’ favorite dog parks, which you and your pooch can visit in the meantime.