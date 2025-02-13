Johnson County Commissioners voted to merge two largely rural fire districts last week after a discussion of whether the move represented “taxation without representation.”

In a unanimous series of votes, commissioners combined Fire District 1 in the southwest corner of the county and Fire District 2, which covered the southern central and eastern areas. The new district will be known as Consolidated Fire District 1.

A live stream of the meeting can be found here. Discussion begins at 1:35:35.

Where are Fire Districts 1 and 2?

Fire District 1 covers the southwest corner of the county, including the cities of Gardner and Edgerton.

Fire District 2’s boundaries include Spring Hill in both Johnson and Miami Counties. (Fire District 2 is separate from Consolidated Fire District 2, which serves several smaller cities in northeastern Johnson County.)

Below is a map of the two fire districts.

Commissioners said the move was necessary to deal with financial strains brought about by explosive growth in the rural fringe, particularly around Gardner, Edgerton and Spring Hill.

They had reached a consensus that the merger would be necessary after a work session in December with the governing board of Fire District 1.

Edgerton officials pushed back on the merge

However, the proposal got some pushback before the vote from Edgerton city officials.

Edgerton City Administrator Beth Linn and Mayor Don Roberts told commissioners they opposed the idea because it would make the county commission the official governing body of the newly created Consolidated #1.

Although an advisory board would also be created with members from the district, Linn and Roberts said the official governing board should include patrons who have a vested interest in the district because they pay the district’s mill levy.

No members of the county commission will live in the district, they pointed out.

That goes against “one of our founding Democratic principles — no taxation without representation,” Linn said.

Roberts added that there is no existing county board that doesn’t have members from its district.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said she was taken aback by their objection and described it as “last-minute.”

She and other commissioners said the administrative move would save money and enable the rural area to meet firefighting needs.

Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand added it would enable long-range planning for capital improvements and would take care of firefighters who had been paying for their wellness checks and training.

The county already oversees Fire District 2

The county commission took over governance of Fire District 2 in 2018.

Jim Francis, who was chief and is now the county fire services administrator, said the changeover was “a breath of fresh air the moment it occurred” because it alleviated some of the politics and has made the district more professional.

“No regrets here. No hesitation to do it again,” he said.

As for the representation concerns raised by Edgerton leaders, the new district will have an advisory board with appointees from the cities involved, commissioners said.

“I don’t think anybody sitting up here would not take advice,” Allenbrand said.

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft noted that his commission district serves two cities and some unincorporated areas.

“Even though I may technically and physically live in Olathe, my responsibilities are to all of those citizens,” he said.

The fire districts have their own tax levies, but the county commission has final budget approval power.

Commissioner from northeast raised another concern

Commissioner Becky Fast, who voted for the proposal, was concerned that some expenses of the changeover — like hours worked by legal staff and Francis’s salary — might end up being subsidized by other districts.

Fast represents the northeast part of the county, which is covered by Consolidated Fire District 2. She said officials in that fire district have brought the subject up.

“The average resident in (Fast’s district) pays $700 to $1,000 for fire,” Fast said.

She was adamant that the commission get a full report of spending. The expenses incurred by the merge should all be attributed to that mill levy, she said.

Commission Chair Mike Kelly said the consolidation will keep residents safe and be more effective than the former governing arrangement.

Keep reading: 2 fire districts in southern Johnson County want to join forces — Here’s why