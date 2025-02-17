Lynne Hermansen February 17, 2025 Elections Gardner voters renew half-cent sales tax paying for road projects Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The half-cent sales tax renewal will take effect Jan. 1, 2026, and last for the next decade. Photo via Facebook. Gardner voters have approved renewing a half-cent sales tax for the city’s Pavement Management Program. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, nearly 68% of voters who cast mail-in ballots approved the sales tax renewal, according to unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office. Overall, turnout for the special election was 17%, according to unofficial final tallies. The renewed sales tax takes effect Jan. 1, 2026, and will continue for another decade. Mayor Todd Winters said the passage of the sales tax renewal will allow the city to maintain and improve roads, sidewalks and trails for years to come. “Investing in our infrastructure helps to strengthen Gardner’s future,” he said. “Thank you to all who took the time to vote and make your voice heard.” This is the second time tax has been renewed The Pavement Management Program pays for improvements to collector and arterial streets, sidewalks, trails, curbs, gutters and other upgrades that would comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Voters first approved the sales tax in 2005 and renewed it in 2015. The 2015 renewal expires Dec. 31 of this year. The first half-cent sales tax in 2005 helped construct Celebration Park and the Gardner Aquatic Center. Ten years ago, the renewed tax helped fund expanded work on streets, curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, trails and accessibility upgrades. What has the tax paid for? According to the city, a little more than $12 million that came from the sales tax since 2016 has been used for the following projects: $6.1 million for 146 street lane mile upgrades $4.8 million for about 18 miles of curb upgrades $429,000 for Madison Street Trails $373,000 for Moonlight Road $192,000 Gardner Greenway Bridges $160,000 for South Center Trail About the author Lynne HermansenLynne Hermansen is a freelance contributor to the Johnson County Post. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleFairway fills city council vacancy left by Jenna Brofsky, who moved outside wardNext articleJCCC Updates: Student media is back at JCCC LATEST HEADLINES ‘Luxury’ tanning spa Glo opening southern Overland Park space Johnson County schools cancel classes Tuesday ahead of arctic blast Major work on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park expected to wrap up this year. When will toll lanes open? Locally-owned coffee shop opens in busy spot where Prairie Village and Overland Park meet Fairway fills city council vacancy left by Jenna Brofsky, who moved outside ward