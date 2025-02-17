Gardner voters renew half-cent sales tax paying for road projects

Gardner voters have approved renewing a half-cent sales tax for the city’s Pavement Management Program.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, nearly 68% of voters who cast mail-in ballots approved the sales tax renewal, according to unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office.

Overall, turnout for the special election was 17%, according to unofficial final tallies.

The renewed sales tax takes effect Jan. 1, 2026, and will continue for another decade.

Mayor Todd Winters said the passage of the sales tax renewal will allow the city to maintain and improve roads, sidewalks and trails for years to come.

“Investing in our infrastructure helps to strengthen Gardner’s future,” he said. “Thank you to all who took the time to vote and make your voice heard.”

This is the second time tax has been renewed

The Pavement Management Program pays for improvements to collector and arterial streets, sidewalks, trails, curbs, gutters and other upgrades that would comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Voters first approved the sales tax in 2005 and renewed it in 2015. The 2015 renewal expires Dec. 31 of this year.

The first half-cent sales tax in 2005 helped construct Celebration Park and the Gardner Aquatic Center.

Ten years ago, the renewed tax helped fund expanded work on streets, curbs, sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, trails and accessibility upgrades.

What has the tax paid for?

According to the city, a little more than $12 million that came from the sales tax since 2016 has been used for the following projects: