Part of Olathe City Hall will close soon for the foreseeable future as renovations on the building continue.

According to the city, renovation work will close part of city hall between March 17 and May 16. This includes the city council chambers on the first floor, where public governing bodies and boards typically meet.

During that time, the Olathe City Council and the Olathe Planning Commission will meet in the flex theater at the downtown branch of the Olathe Public Library, 260 E. Santa Fe St.

What is happening at city hall?

Work to renovate Olathe City Hall started late last year, and it is expected to last until this summer.

It includes interior improvements as well as upgrades to the building’s aging HVAC system and a new roof.

Plus, some parts of the building will be getting new carpet, new paint and replacement furniture.

It’s part of a wider $7.5 million project to update city facilities that will also see improvements at the campus on Robinson Drive that houses public works and some other city divisions, the Olathe Community Center and the Fire Administration building on the city’s public safety campus near Old 56 Highway and Harrison Street.

It all comes as city officials restructure some city departments and consider long-term what kind of office space it needs for staff.

Some city services are moving around during work

During the renovation, some city offices have been temporarily relocated in addition to the temporary closure of the council chambers.

That includes:

the finance division, parks and recreation, planning, building permits and building codes department, which are all working out of an office space at 17200 W 119th St., in Karbank’s Tech Park for now,

and the city clerk’s office, which is still in city hall for the time being but not in its usual spot near the front door to the building.

Both Mayor John Bacon’s and the City Manager Michael Wilkes’ offices are still open on the second floor.

