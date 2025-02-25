Mike Frizzell February 25, 2025 Emergency Response No injuries after train hits vehicle at Overland Park crossing Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A police car at the train crossing near 151st and Kenneth where there was a collision between a vehicle and train Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Overland Park Police say there were no injuries when a train hit a vehicle near 151st Street and Kenneth Road on Monday evening. The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. Firefighters from the Overland Park and Leawood fire departments responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to locate the involved vehicle and check for injuries. In a post on social media, Overland Park Police Capt. Ray Tisinger confirmed no one was injured. The railroad crossing at 151st Street and Kenneth Road is currently closed due to a train-vehicle collision. There were no injuries. No estimated time on how long the railroad will keep the intersection closed. Updates will be provided when available. Capt. Ray Tisinger pic.twitter.com/AYtn0IU3Qe — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) February 25, 2025 Police released the crash scene to the Union Pacific Railroad just after 9 p.m. A stopped train at a crossing near 151st Street, looking north on Kennth Road. The pickup truck in the foreground is Union Pacific’s was not involved in the crash. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Both crossings remained closed for several hours as the railroad inspected for damage to their equipment and railroad tracks. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleCapitol Update: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill says on issues like education and taxes, Topeka lacks bipartisanshipNext articleKey parts of Olathe City Hall to close for 2 months for renovations. When will work be done? LATEST HEADLINES BV North basketball star Jaliya Davis nabs rare honor as McDonald’s All-American Days after losing her federal job, a Prairie Village woman still wants to give a helping hand Key parts of Olathe City Hall to close for 2 months for renovations. When will work be done? Capitol Update: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill says on issues like education and taxes, Topeka lacks bipartisanship Under new chief’s watch, Overland Park Police review body cam policies