No injuries after train hits vehicle at Overland Park crossing

Overland Park Police say there were no injuries when a train hit a vehicle near 151st Street and Kenneth Road on Monday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters from the Overland Park and Leawood fire departments responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to locate the involved vehicle and check for injuries.

In a post on social media, Overland Park Police Capt. Ray Tisinger confirmed no one was injured.

The railroad crossing at 151st Street and Kenneth Road is currently closed due to a train-vehicle collision. There were no injuries. No estimated time on how long the railroad will keep the intersection closed. Updates will be provided when available. Capt. Ray Tisinger pic.twitter.com/AYtn0IU3Qe — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) February 25, 2025

The stopped train blocked the crossing on Kenneth Road just south of 148th Street and the crossing on 151st Street just west of Kenneth Road.

Police released the crash scene to the Union Pacific Railroad just after 9 p.m.

Both crossings remained closed for several hours as the railroad inspected for damage to their equipment and railroad tracks.

No other details were immediately available.