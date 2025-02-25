fbpx
Emergency Response

No injuries after train hits vehicle at Overland Park crossing

A police car at the train crossing near 151st and Kenneth where there was a collision between a vehicle and train Monday night.
A police car at the train crossing near 151st and Kenneth where there was a collision between a vehicle and train Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say there were no injuries when a train hit a vehicle near 151st Street and Kenneth Road on Monday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters from the Overland Park and Leawood fire departments responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to locate the involved vehicle and check for injuries.

In a post on social media, Overland Park Police Capt. Ray Tisinger confirmed no one was injured.

The stopped train blocked the crossing on Kenneth Road just south of 148th Street and the crossing on 151st Street just west of Kenneth Road.

Police released the crash scene to the Union Pacific Railroad just after 9 p.m.

A stopped train at a crossing near 151st Street, looking north on Kennth Road. The pickup truck in the foreground is Union Pacific's was not involved in the crash.
A stopped train at a crossing near 151st Street, looking north on Kennth Road. The pickup truck in the foreground is Union Pacific’s was not involved in the crash. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Both crossings remained closed for several hours as the railroad inspected for damage to their equipment and railroad tracks.

No other details were immediately available.

