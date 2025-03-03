JCCC Updates: JCCC Automation Engineer Technology Program partners with Panasonic to train employees

This spring, Panasonic Energy is expected to open a 300-acre lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Johnson County. The plant, located in De Soto, is the largest economic development project in state history. Later this month, Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will begin training employees for jobs at the facility.

During the initial planning process, the State of Kansas asked JCCC to be the lead training provider in the prospectus filed to attract Panasonic. Since the project was initiated, JCCC has worked with Panasonic and the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship to develop the training curriculum for new plant employees. This curriculum is rooted in JCCC’s existing Automation Engineer Technology (AET) program, which was first offered by the College in 2015.

A new partner for JCCC

Starting this month, the first cohort of Panasonic students – employees Panasonic has already hired – will receive the first part of their job training at JCCC’s main campus in Overland Park. The cohorts attend classes and labs 40 hours a week for eight weeks in the state-of-the-art Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center.

Upon completing classroom training, the cohort and their instructor will continue job training at the Panasonic plant. The instructors are also Panasonic employees who JCCC trained to teach the adapted AET curriculum to their cohorts. The instructor will stay with their employee-students from the classroom to the factory floor until they complete the required training hours. Panasonic cohort students are paid while they complete their training.

JCCC plans to train more than 200 workers each year through this partnership with Panasonic. However, students who have not been hired by Panasonic but who are interested in advanced manufacturing careers can take advantage of JCCC’s degree program in Automation Engineer Technology.

Study Automation Engineer Technology

After two years at JCCC, students can earn an associate degree in Automation Engineer Technology. Instructors with more than 50 years of experience teach students to develop, install, and maintain the automated systems used in industrial workplaces. Students gain valuable training for this in-demand career through hands-on labs using industry-standard electrical, mechanical, and computerized equipment. At JCCC, students learn to:

Solve machinery and equipment problems

Repair and replace broken components

Test machines for performance

Adjust and calibrate equipment

Clean and lubricate machinery

Upon graduation, students can sit for the International Society of Automation (ISA) and Control Systems Technician (CST) Associate examination to earn additional certification to enter the workforce with confidence. Graduates of JCCC’s AET program are in high demand as more manufacturers turn to automation for efficiency, cost savings, and increased output. Our students have launched rewarding careers with:

Engineering companies like Kiewit and Garmin

Water treatment facilities

Large distribution sites like Amazon or FedEx

Car manufacturers

Food processing plants

New AET Certificate option coming soon

Later in 2025, JCCC will offer AET in a one-year certificate format so students can earn college credit and enter the workforce faster. This new program will allow any area high school graduate or adult seeking a career change to train for one year and earn the qualifications needed for several entry-level advanced manufacturing positions with Panasonic and other area employers.

Interested students will be able to build upon their JCCC AET certificate with an associate degree in AET (another year of coursework for the average student) to qualify for higher-level positions within their companies. JCCC’s AET associate degree program is also Kansas Promise scholarship eligible – meaning qualifying Kansas residents can have all tuition and coursework fees paid for by the State of Kansas.

Learn more

To learn more about this in-demand, high-paying career path, visit jccc.edu/aet.