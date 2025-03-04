Mike Frizzell March 4, 2025 Emergency Response Rush hour crash on I-35 in Johnson County leaves minivan on its side Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The after math of a three-vehicle wreck on northbound I-35 near 67th Street Monday afternoon. Image via KC Scout. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred during the Monday evening rush hour on Interstate 35 in Johnson County. According to online call logs, Merriam Police were called to a crash with injuries on northbound Interstate 35 near Shawnee Mission Parkway at 4:53 p.m. Kansas City Scout cameras located the crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of 67th Street. Two SUVs and a minivan were involved in the crash, with the minivan ending up on its side. Police and firefighters blocked the two right lanes as they checked for injuries. Everyone was out of the vehicles when firefighters arrived. The vehicles involved in Monday’s wreck being loaded onto tow trucks. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. According to recorded radio traffic, one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. That person did not wish to be taken to a hospital by ambulance. At the scene, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper could be seen putting one driver through DUI testing. That driver was subsequently released after completing the testing. All lanes reopened shortly after 6 p.m. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleIs Johnson County’s housing market cooling off? Here’s what appraiser’s office says LATEST HEADLINES Is Johnson County’s housing market cooling off? Here’s what appraiser’s office says Capitol Update: Rep. Stephanie Clayton says ‘democracy is holding’ in Kansas — Here’s why Shawnee OKs $3.8M renovation of Garrett Park that includes new pickeball courts, fitness area Best of Johnson County 2025 nominations now open! Prairie Village considers lowering speed limit along busy stretch of Tomahawk Road