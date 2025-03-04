The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred during the Monday evening rush hour on Interstate 35 in Johnson County.

According to online call logs, Merriam Police were called to a crash with injuries on northbound Interstate 35 near Shawnee Mission Parkway at 4:53 p.m.

Kansas City Scout cameras located the crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 just north of 67th Street.

Two SUVs and a minivan were involved in the crash, with the minivan ending up on its side.

Police and firefighters blocked the two right lanes as they checked for injuries.

Everyone was out of the vehicles when firefighters arrived.

According to recorded radio traffic, one person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. That person did not wish to be taken to a hospital by ambulance.

At the scene, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper could be seen putting one driver through DUI testing. That driver was subsequently released after completing the testing.

All lanes reopened shortly after 6 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.