Explore Your JCPRD: Sing, dance, SHINE! Theatre in the Park auditions take place March 29 & 30

By Guy Gardner

If 56 years ago you saw Theatre in the Park’s first production and said, “I want to do that…but not for 56 years,” your time is up. It’s time. Theatre in the Park’s Summer Auditions are coming up on March 29 and 30 and sign ups begin Friday, March 14.

Each year we see hundreds of amazing performers and choose around 200 of them to join us on stage throughout the summer. This year performers will get to perform for audiences from May 30 through Aug. 2.

This year Theatre in the Park’s summer season includes Roal Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” “Catch Me If You Can,” and a Disney Double Feature that includes “Disney’s The Aristocats Kids” and “Disney’s My Son Pinnochio Jr.”

Although we have an abundant amount of roles for young performers, there are roles for ALL ages throughout the season. No matter what generation you are from – there is a spot for you on our stage this summer.

Auditions are happening March 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 30 from noon to 5 p.m., so mark your calendars, set your reminders, and maybe even tattoo it on your arm (okay, maybe not that far, but you get the idea).

Before we go any further, a quick note for those eyeing a role in the Disney Double Feature—you must be 18 or younger on closing night (Aug. 2). If you’ll be 19 by then, we love you, but this one isn’t for you.

Now, onto the fun part: signing up! You’ll need to submit an audition form online AND select an audition time slot—both are required, no exceptions, no takebacks. Time slots tend to disappear faster than free pizza, so don’t wait too long. Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes before your scheduled time, because we all know the stress of running late is not the vibe you want before an audition.

Now, if you’re genuinely out of town that weekend because of college or work, we’ve got video auditions available. But if you’re just thinking, “eh, I’d rather stay in my pajamas,” then NOPE—we want to see you in person. Video audition information is available online.

So, you’re officially signed up, and now it’s time to prepare! You’ll need a 16-bar cut of a song from a modern or classic musical (not from our outdoor season—keep it fresh). Bring sheet music in the right key, make sure your START and STOP points are clearly marked. No one wants to play a game of “guess where the song ends” with the accompanist.

Alright, you’ve picked the perfect song. Your outfit is on point. Your audition slot is locked in. It’s almost showtime.

When the big day arrives, you’ll check in 30 minutes before your audition time. When it’s your turn, you’ll be called into our Pre-Vocal Room. Here, you’ll have a minute to touch base with the accompanist, go over your tempo, show them where your song starts and stops, and give them a friendly “hello” and “thank you”.

After that, you’ll head to the holding area until it’s “go time.” When your number is called, you’ll step into the audition room, hand your music off, and take your place on the iconic big X in the middle of the room. At this point, you’ll notice a long row of production team members staring at you. Don’t panic! They’re not judging your entire existence—they just really, really want you to do well. Seriously, your success is their success. So, take a deep breath, say your name, announce your song, and then—BOOM—you’re on.

But wait, there’s more! (Because why stop at singing when we can add some dancing to the mix?) After you crush your vocal audition, you’ll head over to the Dance Studio, where a short routine will be taught in groups of about ten. No one is expecting Broadway-level choreography, but they are looking to see if you can pick up moves, take direction, and bring some energy. If you’re having fun, you’re already succeeding.

And just like that, you’re done! Now all that’s left is to celebrate, rehydrate, and anxiously wait for the callback list.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up, show up, and show us what you’ve got—we can’t wait to see you shine!