After nearly two decades, a well-known Mediterranean eatery in Kansas City, Missouri, is making a Johnson County comeback.

Jerusalem Cafe opened in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1989, serving both American and Mediterranean dishes. After rebranding as Jerusalem Cafe with a focus on Mediterranean fare, the family-owned restaurant opened three locations in Overland Park.

Those locations closed in 2008, but this week, former customers in northeast Johnson County will officially be just down the street from a new location debuting soon. With the restaurant opening in Mission, the Alazzeh family said they’re excited to bring Jerusalem Cafe back to customers both old and new.

“The biggest (excitement) is being able to interact with long-time customers, as well as being able to serve customers really good — if not the best — Mediterranean food,” part-owner Awni Alazzeh said.

Jerusalem Cafe’s new Mission location officially opens to the public with a grand opening celebration Sunday.

Jerusalem Cafe is opening at 6029 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant took over a space at the Mission Commons shopping center, near Chick-fil-A and Crumbl.

Tortilla Ranch occupied that space for roughly two years before in the fall of 2024.

Once it opens, Jerusalem Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Jerusalem Cafe will serve fast-casual Mediterranean dishes

While Jerusalem Cafe’s Westport location is full-service, the Mission location is primarily focused on quick-service. Customers can order at the counter, or via a tablet at the front of the restaurant.

The Mediterranean and Greek-inspired eatery is known for entrees like shawarma wraps, falafel wraps, manakeesh flatbreads, and lamb kabobs.

Jerusalem Cafe also offers appetizers like hummus, baba ganoush, stuffed grape leaves, flaming cheese and tzatziki dip.

“You have the best of both worlds,” said part-owner Awni Alazzeh. “Foods like French fries that everybody loves, and also (for healthy families), we’ve got salads and we’ve got kebabs.”

Another Johnson County opening preceded this one

In December 2024, Jerusalem Cafe opened a new “on the go” concept inside the World Fresh Market in Overland Park.

Even that opening drummed up excitement in Johnson County. Many of Jerusalem Cafe’s former customers who previously lived closer to Westport have drifted out into Johnson County, the Alazzehs said, so they’ve been excited to see it return.

Even the sight of Jerusalem Cafe’s food trucks (which are typically stationed at the restaurant’s Westport location) garners excitement with Johnson County customers who haven’t been to the flagship location in a while, Awni said.

“Usually 99% of the time, if it’s anywhere past a 20-minute drive from our Westport location, whenever we arrive at the event, almost every single customer that comes up is like ‘Oh my gosh, I love your food,’” he said. “It’s always the same memories.”

Beyond these two locations, the Alazzeh family plans to expand Jerusalem Cafe further out — particularly into southern Johnson County, though details aren’t yet squared away for that.

“Everybody’s excited that we’re closer to home,” owner Adam Alazzeh said about Jerusalem Cafe’s suburban clientele. “We’re definitely planning on future locations out south.”

