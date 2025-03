California-based chain Jack in the Box has shuttered one of its Johnson County locations.

The restaurant’s Olathe location has now closed, with signage completely removed from the building.

Jack in the Box was at 17280 W. 119th St.

The restaurant occupied a space just off 119th and Winchester streets, next to QuikTrip.

The restaurant was there for more than a decade before it closed.

Jack in the Box is known for items like burgers, chicken wings, tacos and shakes.

Jack in the Box still has other Johnson County locations

The fast-casual chain still has two more Johnson County locations in Overland Park and Merriam.

Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations for Jack in the Box, told the Post via email that those locations will remain open.

“We hope this will only improve our ability to deliver great food and service to our Jack in the Box fans and customers throughout the Kansas City area, and we look forward to continuing to do so,” he said.

Other Kansas City area locations recently closed

The Olathe restaurant was the only Johnson County location to recently close, but the company also closed two more locations in the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro.

Those locations were in Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs.

Jack in the Box still has two locations in Kansas City, Kansas, and one in Independence, Missouri.

