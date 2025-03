Friends and family are continuing their search for an Olathe man who was last seen more than 10 days ago.

Jordan Yust, 37, left his residence in Olathe abruptly after making concerning comments about self-harm on Monday, March 3, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and either a shirt or hoodie, according to a Facebook group that has popped up in recent days updating the search for Yust. His phone was left at home, and his wallet, ID and bank cards were left in his vehicle.

His departure seemed to be unplanned, according to a Miami County Sheriff’s Office report.



At about 5:40 p.m. on the evening of March 3, a vehicle that Yust was driving was found on U.S. Highway 69, just north of 247th Street in Miami County.

Since then, law enforcement says they’ve received several positive tips that resulted in multi-day, extensive searches involving canines, drones, planes, a dive team, ATVs, UTVs, horses and volunteers.

Yet, Yust has still not been found.

“Right now, we’re kind of at a stand-still until we get another stimuli or sighting or a piece of clothing or something that would give us an idea where to go from where we’re at now,” Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly told the Johnson County Post Friday. “We’ve kind of exhausted our search efforts when it comes to our resources that we utilize.”

Still, friends and family are continuing their search, Kelly said, as documented on the Updates on Jordan Yust Facebook group page.

“Our objective today is to keep driving around and canvassing the area until we hear of another tip/lead,” Heather Pennington, administrator for the page, stated on a post Friday morning.

Tips have led to police searches

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said there were two positive sightings of Yust since he was last seen but subsequent searches went cold.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 3, about two hours after he was last seen, a report came in of someone matching Yust’s description near 247th and Jingo Road.

Then, last Friday, March 7, a report came in that someone matching Yust’s description and wearing a light-colored hoodie was seen near 223rd and Antioch. Patrol officers responded to investigate further.

This past Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a tip that led to the discovery of a personal item of Yust’s that was left at the entrance to a field near 247th Street and Ridgeview Road.

Search teams and bloodhounds investigated the area across U.S. Highway 169 toward Lone Elm, just north of Spring Hill, where the trail went cold, Kelly said.

“Since then, we lost the trail and have not been able to locate him,” he said. “We’ve checked the area continuously, checked the area where we lost the trail (and) haven’t been able to pick it up … It’s hard to say if he was walking towards Lone Elm or if (he) was (on) the trail that was coming back.”

Local law enforcement ask people to be vigilant

Anyone with current tips and sightings of Yust are asked to immediately call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (913) 294-3232.

“Don’t hesitate to call something in if they see something,” Kelly said. “We’ve had, unfortunately, people calling in and saying, ‘Hey, I saw somebody two, three days ago,’ which is not very helpful. So, if you see somebody that you think is matching Jordan’s description, to stay there. Keep eyes on the person until we can get law enforcement there to confirm or deny that it is or isn’t.”

If more personal items of Yust’s are discovered, people are also asked to call police and not tamper with them.

“Don’t touch it. Allow us to make those determinations whenever we get there,” he said.

How to help

The Updates on Jordan Yust Facebook page asks people in the area to share flyers with Yust’s name and description.

Residents in that area of Johnson and Miami counties are also asked to search their properties and check their own camera footage, from dash cams to wildlife game and security cameras.

A GoFundMe for Yust’s family has been set up for Yust’s wife, Beth, and their three children.