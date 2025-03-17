Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:53 p.m. with the correct name of the nearby oil change station.

Overland Park Police confirm that a man was stabbed during a disturbance near 135th Street and Grant Street early Sunday night.

According to the police department’s online call log, officers were dispatched to 9600 W. 135th St. on a reported armed disturbance at 9:34 p.m.

Overland Park Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy says one person was found stabbed and another was arrested a short distance away.

“The reporting party called indicating that the suspect was trying to start trouble,” Lacy said in an emailed response to questions. “The subject stabbed the reporting party several times and left the scene, traveling on foot westbound on W. 135th Street.”

According to recorded radio traffic, arriving police officers rendered aid to the injured man until paramedics arrived, including applying two tourniquets to slow the bleeding of his wounds.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Overland Park firefighters transported the injured victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, to an area hospital in critical condition.

Lacy says officers set up a perimeter to search the area for the suspect.

The suspect was located on the northwest corner of 135th Street and Switzer Road, near the Blue Valley Switzer District Activity Complex, 13310 Switzer Road.

Lacy says an arrest was made without incident.

Officer Lacy says the victim will survive his injuries.

Police tape surrounded the north and east sides of the Take 5 Oil Change, 9600 W. 135th Street.

The Johnson County Crime Lab assisted police with documenting the crime scene and collecting evidence.

A technician from the crime lab could be seen collecting bloody clothing near the dumpster on the north side of the oil change business. More evidence was gathered just outside of the outfield fence of the Blue Valley school district’s softball diamond, near where police say the suspect was arrested.

All officers left the scene shortly before midnight.

As of this report, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows no arrests that coincide with this activity.

Police have not released any identifying information about the suspect or indicated if the victim knew his attacker before Sunday night’s stabbing.

How you can offer tips

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers’ Arson Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Tips can be left anonymously.