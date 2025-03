An Iowa-based bar and restaurant is rapidly approaching its first Johnson County opening.

30hop, known for craft beers and “new American” cuisine, will officially open its doors in Merriam on April 30.

30hop is coming to 8715 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant and bar has been building a space at the growing Merriam Grand Station development, just off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

There, 30hop will neighbor incoming breakfast eatery HomeGrown and the Grand Station Lofts.

Built by Kansas City-based Drake Development, the site comprises a mix of retail and residential, and construction is slated to wrap up at Merriam Grand Station by 2026.

30hop serves craft beers and “globally-inspired” cuisine

The restaurant’s menu features entrees like buffalo chicken salads, crispy shrimp rice bowls, Baja fish tacos and Korean steak sandwiches.

30hop also offers a weekend brunch with items like “brekky” burgers, berry french toast and veggie scrambles.

On the bar side, 30hop has more than 90 on-tap draft beers, in addition to wines and house cocktails.

This marks 30hop’s first Johnson County location

The Iowa-based eatery debuted in the Kansas City metro area by opening a Lee’s Summit location in January.

30hop also serves as one of many new eateries at the Merriam Grand Station development in recent months.

Mediterranean chain CAVA opened there last fall, and sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s opened at Merriam Grand Station in December.

