An “all hours” pet hospital has unveiled its first Johnson County location, celebrating a milestone in the process.

Veterinary Emergency Group celebrated the grand opening of its new Overland Park hospital at the beginning of the month.

The Overland Park location also serves as the 100th clinic overall for the New York-based company.

VEG moved into 6347 W. 119th St.

The vet clinic occupies a space at the Fountains shopping center, just off 119th Street and Lamar Avenue in Overland Park.

There, it neighbors Westlake Ace Hardware, which opened at the shopping center in July 2024.

VEG is open for 24 hours every day of the week.

VEG serves pets of all types

All VEG facilities are open 365 days a year, including holidays.

The pet hospital offers a wide range of medical services, some of which include diagnostic testing, injury care and X-rays.

VEG offers its services to pets of all kinds, from dogs and cats to birds and reptiles.

This marks the first VEG clinic in Johnson County

The Overland Park facility also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area.

VEG is headquartered in New York and has emergency clinics in several other states, including Arizona, Texas and Florida.

“When a pet parent walks into VEG Overland Park, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists,” said David Bessler, VEG founder and CEO, via a release. “Upon entering VEG Overland Park, pet parents will feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them, and their pet.”

