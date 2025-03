A new spa offering a “hot and cold” wellness experience has arrived in Johnson County.

Shaylee Griffin and Stephen Hopper celebrated the grand opening of their new venture, Sauna and Plunge, at the beginning of March.

Sauna and Plunge moved into 4745 W. 134th St.

The spa took over a space at the Parkway Plaza shopping center in Leawood, just off 134th Street and Roe Avenue.

There, it operates near A/N Hair Studio at the shopping center.

Sauna and Plunge is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The spa offers infrared saunas and cold plunges

Sauna and Plunge specializes in contrast therapy, which involves alternating between hot and cold temperatures.

The membership-based Leawood facility has nine rooms in total. Seven with regular infrared saunas, one extra-large sauna for taller users, and one plunge tub that’s kept at 50 degrees.

Each session in either the sauna or the plunge tub lasts 30 minutes. Customers can either opt for one or the other, or they can try both the infrared sauna and plunge tub back-to-back.

Contrast therapy is often used to target benefits like improving blood circulation, alleviating muscle soreness, and balancing out moods.

“If you think about it, you’re hopping into a really cold tub, and you have to convince yourself to stay in it,” Griffin said. “When you’re overcoming that fight-or-flight, you’re teaching your body basically that you can do hard things.”

On the retail side, Sauna and Plunge also offers some merch like sweatshirts, water bottles and hats.

Sauna and Plunge is the couple’s first business venture together

The idea of bringing the plunging experience to Johnson County is personal for Griffin and Hopper.

Growing up as athletes in multiple sports, they’d both given plunging a try and found it to be physically beneficial.

“It’s helped me my entire life,” Griffin said. “I fully believe in how it can really help you and change your body for the better.”

Hopper grew up in Overland Park, while Griffin grew up in New Mexico. The couple met in Denver, Colorado, before relocating to Jacksonville, Florida, and then back to the Kansas City area.

Eventually, they plan to expand the Sauna and Plunge concept with more franchises in the Kansas City area and potentially in other metro areas in Kansas.

“It’s not something you see in Kansas City,” Hopper said. “We’re happy to be one of the first pioneers of having it here.”

