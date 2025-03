An emerging women’s fashion brand has officially unveiled its first Johnson County storefront.

Alabama-based clothing retailer Aur Society opened its new Overland Park store at Oak Park Mall at the beginning of the month.

Aur Society moved into the Oak Park Mall

Aur Society took over a space on the upper level of the mall at 11149 W. 95th St.

There, the store operates near Starbucks, Sephora and Express.

Aur Society is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, matching the mall’s regular hours.

Aur Society aims to provide “confidence for every occasion”

The store’s inventory includes a range of women’s clothing items, from everyday items like blouses and pants to more formal items like dresses and jumpsuits.

Aur Society also carries accessories like purses, bracelets and earrings, in addition to lifestyle items like face masks.

The brand’s name is derived, in part, from the Latin word for gold, “aurum.”

This marks Aur Society’s first store in Johnson County

The Oak Park Mall store also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for Aur Society.

The fashion and lifestyle brand is based in Huntsville, Alabama — which is where its flagship store operates.

Aur Society also plans to launch new stores in New York and Wisconsin.

Want more local business news? New 24/7 pet hospital VEG opens in southern Overland Park