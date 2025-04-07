Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas in Overland Park is set to undergo a $152 million expansion of its facilities just off Interstate 435.

In an announcement late last week, Children’s Mercy Kansas City noted the big changes will aim to enhance patient care and improve access to existing services and new clinical programs.

“As the only freestanding pediatric hospital in the state of Kansas, this expansion will allow for even more families to have access to world-class care closer to home,” said Alejandro Quiroga, CEO and president of Children’s Mercy. “We’re really excited about this project because it shows how dedicated we are to giving the best care possible to our community.

“By bringing all our outpatient services together, improving our hospital facilities, and creating a modern, connected campus, we’re making sure we can meet the growing needs of patients and families in the region.”

The first phase of the project is already underway to expand surgical services, including renovation of the hospital’s sterile processing department, and additions of new pre-op, post-op and procedural spaces, according to the hospital’s website.

Construction of that part of the project is set to be completed by summer 2026.

The $152 million expansion also includes:

a new medical office building to consolidate outpatient services, set for completion by summer 2027,

hospital renovations where outpatient services were previously located, set for completion by summer 2029,

new programs such as inpatient rehab, intensive outpatient programs, an expanded GI motility program and a neuroscience center,

and parking and exterior updates, including modern parking structures, new entrances and exterior improvements for wayfinding and accessibility.

Parking and emergency services will still be accessible throughout construction, according to the hospital’s website.

“We listened to the needs of physicians and families in this community and the expansion of our Kansas hospital strengthens our capacity to serve the growing pediatric population,” said Amy Fallon, president of regional operations for Children’s Mercy. “This is more than just adding rooms or advancing technology; it’s about deepening our commitment and reaffirming our dedication to delivering top-quality, accessible health care to every child that needs it.”