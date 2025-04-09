How y’all doing, Johnson County? We’re bringing you more mid-week positivity in our latest roundup of happy things happening around our community.

We kicked off the new year with a resolution to ourselves and our readers by answering one question:

How can we share more good news happening in our community?

Twice a month, we’ll be sharing a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

Prairie Village’s city engineering team gets kudos

The city of Prairie Village’s engineering staff was recently honored with the 2025 Engineering Excellence Award from ACEC Kansas.

The award comes on the heels of the city’s design of Mission Road to prevent flooding around Brush Creek, which impacts the neighboring downstream city of Mission Hills, according to Affinis Corps.’s website.

Lenexa educator wins national teaching award

Marcy Anderson, a second grade teacher at Manchester Park Elementary in Lenexa, recently received the prestigious Honored National Teaching Award.

As part of the honor, she took home $5,000 cash and was featured on Inspiring Techers: The Honored Podcast.

OP youth takes the lead at Maryland conference

Jessica Sun of Overland Park was among 16 youth leaders from the Kansas Youth Prevention Action Council to attend a leadership forum this spring in National Harbor, Maryland.

At the 35th annual National Leadership Forum, Sun attended training sessions focused on youth advocacy, leadership development and substance misuse prevention strategies, according to a press release.

JoCo mental health center awarded big grant

The Johnson County Mental Health Center was recently awarded a $200,000 Kansas Fights Addiction grant.

The money comes from opioid-related legal settlements, so that it can support the prevent and treatment of substance use disorders, according to the mental health center.

Lenexa tinting company earns prestigious award

Tinting K.C. recently announced it was recognized as XPEL’s Kansas Paint Protection Film (PPF) Dealer of the Year for 2024.

“This award belongs to our entire team,” said Liz Stewart, co-owner of Tinting K.C. “My son, Rory, who started this company with me, our partner Jarred, Josh, Ty, and the rest of our team all work tirelessly to make Tinting K.C. the premier provider of automotive, residential, and commercial protection services.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our customers, business partners, and families who support us every day. Their trust in us drives our success.”

JoCo natives join University of Central Missouri’s fall 2024 graduating class

Several students from Johnson County graduated from the University of Central Missouri in fall 2024, including. The undergraduate class included:

Leawood

Rachel Robinson, BS, Cum Laude

Lenexa

Samuel Silvers, BS, Cum Laude

Jonathan Sprinkle, BS, Cum Laude

Olathe

Angela Jackson, BS

Michael Moore, BS

Overland Park

Leslie Baron, BA

Troy Blase, BS, Cum Laude

Kaia Saunders, BSE, Cum Laude

Cade Schwieger, BS

Sophia Sieker, BS

Shawnee

Gretchen Lacey, BS

Ethan Lancaster, BS

Merceline Mogondo, BSBA

Emma VanLerberg-June, BSE

Peyton Wagoner, BS, Summa Cum Laude

The graduate class included:

Leawood

Rambabu Adapa, MS

Naveen Sai Alapati, MS

Eryll Hontoria Alcoran, MS

Sai Kiran Ammula, MS

Mahaveer Avala, MS

Sasidhar Reddy Bikkam, MS

Venkata Jithesh Bobba, MS

Kalyan Chakravarthi Bondala, MS

Karthik Chennagoni, MS

Ahalya Reddy Choda, MS

Ajay Danam, MS

Pavan Kumar Ganta, MS

Chandrasekhar Inti, MS

Hanoop Kumar Jonnala, MS

Manusha Jyasta, MS

Manvith Reddy Kamireddy, MS

Akhil Babu Karnekanti, MS

Jayasurya Akshya Chandra Chowdary Kesanapalli, MS

Chenna Praneethreddy Kesara, MS

Venkata Naga Prudhvi Kollipara, MS

Manidhar Babu Kondeti, MS

Supraja Kothalanka, MS

Kalyani Kuchalakanti, MS

Lingaiah Chowdary Madala, MS

Silpa Maddineni, MS

Srinidhi Mandadi, MS

Venkata Sai Satish Reddy Mule, MS

Bhoomika Reddy Muralidhar, MS

Naga Venkata Swapna Nallamothu, MS

Lakshmi Chandana Nelakuditi, MS

Manojreddy Pydala, MS

Sai Sandeep Sambu, MS

Devi Priya Shaiva, MS

Sai Siddipeta, MS

Navya Talatam, MS

Prathyusha Thota, MS

Deekshith Reddy Yellu, MS

Lenexa

Rylie Barnum, MBA

Lnu Deepti Ramlingappa, MS

Mission

Catherine Okenyuri, MS

Olathe

Victoria Elmore, MSE

Nisarga Gejjalagere Nagaraju, MS

Kesava Viswanath Raju Gottumukkala, MS

Shelby Gregory, MS

Vijayalakshmi Nadimpalli, MS

Overland Park

Bhaskar Adari, MS

Srikanth Reddy Adidhala, MS

Dhruva Tej Reddy Akarapu, MS

Dattatreya Akki, MS

Harika Aliza, MS

Ramcharan Alla, MS

Sanjanadevi Alla, MS

Jamie Allen, MSE

Krupa Allenki, MS

Sree Sai Nikhil Amaravadi, MS

Alekhya Varma Ambadi, MS

Sanjay Anabhatula, MS

Kishor Kumar Andekar, MS

Bhargav Angirekula, MS

Alekhya Annam, MS

Praneeth Kumar Reddy Annapureddy, MS

Siri Chandana Anumandla, MS

Suchith Appala, MS

Sai Manish Arram, MS

Raju Sagar Athinarapu, MS

Aishwarya Sunil Auti, MS

Seetha Ravamma Avuluri, MS

Viditha Avuthu, MS

Ganesh Azmeera, MS

Manaswini Babers, MS

Bhumesh Baddam, MS

Revanth Kumar Bakki, MS

Uma Mahesh Banakari, MS

Harish Bandaru, MS

Saharsha Bandaru, MS

Chandhini Batchala, MS

Harshavardhan Reddy Battula, MS

Sai Pavani Bhavanashi, MS

Bhavana Billa, MS

Sai Sushma Sri Bireddy, MS

Harika Boddu, MS

Srujan Boddupalli, MS

Akanksha Boga, MS

Nagaraju Bokam, MS

Nikhil Bonala, MS

Vikas Budagam, MS

Sanjay Budde, MS

Vyshnavi Bussa, MS

Swiya Chandana Challa, MS

Chandu Sai Challagulla, MS

Beatrice Chambo, MS

Manohar Chedalu, MS

Nithin Kumar Reddy Chelekam, MS

Srija Cheruku, MS

Ashwin Kumar Reddy Cherukupally, MS

Ramya Sree Cherukuri, MS

Prathyusha Chethireddy, MS

Sravya Chevutukur, MS

Dilip Chikatla, MS

Chaitanya Prasad Chilukuri, MS

Sai Praneeth Reddy Chinthireddy, MS

Chandana Damisetti, MS

Sai Karthik Varma Datla, MS

Mohith Degala, MS

Mayank Dembla, MS

Sravani Devarakonda, MS

Jyothirmai Devarapalli, MS

Dimple Greeshma Devatha, MS

Sneha Latha Reddy Dhyasani, MS

Sree Meghna Reddy Doma, MS

Venkatesh Dorolla, MS

Anusha Duggasani, MS

Mohith Duggirala, MS

Yamini Eddala, MS

Lindsay Edmonds, MS

Durga Sai Lakshmi Eeda, MS

Aravind Eedhula, MS

Aravind Ega, MS

Raju Eleti, MS

Navaneetha Enjam, MS

Ashok Munna Gaddam, MS

Deekshitha Gaddameedhi, MS

Venkata Chandra Babu Gali, MS

Likitha Choudary Gangavaram, MS

Goutham Gangavarapu, MS

Anirudh Reddy Gannu, MS

Madhu Kumar Gillala, MS

Abhilash Naidu Gonugunta, MS

Sai Kumar Reddy Gora, MS

Vedapavani Gorantla, MS

Rama Devi Goshikond, MS

Shreshta Gottiparthi, MS

Hari Venkata Vara Sai Ram Kumar Grandhe, MS

Ravi Teja Guddeti, MS

Sai Deva Pranay Kumar Rao Guddity, MS

Harika Padmini Gudipudi, MS

Akash Yadav Gudise, MS

Venkata Naga Sai Gudlavalleti, MS

Snidhi Reddy Gudoor, MS

Sai Ruthvik Guduri, MS

Satya Lakshmi Tejaswini Gunnapaneni, MS

Vinay Kumar Reddy Gunuguntla, MS

Susrath Kumar Gurrala, MS

Bheemender Gurram, MS

Nithish Kumar Gurram, MS

Uday Kiran Gurrapu, MS

Sreeya Gutta, MS

Jaya Prakash Gutti, MS

Meghana Reddy Guvvanthula, MS

Sampathreddy Hanmanthu, MS

Sai Teja Hara Chandra Sekhar, MS

Harsha Vardhan Reddy Inukollu, MS

Bhavya Roshini Jaddu, MS

Gayathri Jagiri, MS

Asha Jyothi Jakkana, MS

Yamini Jalibili, MS

Guna Veerendra Kumar Jammula, MS

Prem Kumar Jangid, MS

Srinija Jannapureddy, MS

Keerthi Priya Javvaji, MS

Laxmana Manesh Jonaboina, MS

Sreekanth Jonnalagadda, MS

Shrinivas Gollalappa Kadaganchi, MS

Nikitha Kadaparthi, MS

Ekanadhreddy Kakularapu, MS

Arun Kalagoni, MS

Leela Prasad Kalla, MS

Krishna Reddy Kallem, MS

Srivalli Kalwa, MS

Sankeerthana Kalyanapu, MS

Manohar Chowdary Kambhampati, MS

Akanksha Reddy Kancharla, MS

Sri Ram Kandagatla, MS

Nikhitha Kandhi, MS

Pavani Kandi, MS

Venkata Siva Sai Kanneganti, MS

Monika Kantam Chittibabu, MS

Raja Sekhara Varma Kanumuri, MS

Suneel Karedla, MS

Giri Vennela Karlapudi, MS

Narottham Reddy Karnati, MS

Mounika Reddy Kasireddy, MS

Manoj Kumar Kasthuri, MS

Pavana Sai Kailash Katabattula, MS

Shruthi Katkam, MS

Chandra Shekar Kaviti, MS

Sri Ram Reddy Kethati, MS

Akshay Khan, MS

Deepak Kilari, MS

Venkata Swamy Kinthada, MS

Naveen Reddy Kolli, MS

Rajendra Kolli, MS

Sarath Kumar Komalanthala, MS

Rajashekar Konam, MS

Priyanka Konda, MS

Yamini Kondaveeti, MS

Haritha Kondu, MS

Vishnu Vardhan Konkka, MS

Sucharitha Koppolu, MS

Anish Koppula, MS

Teja Nanda Reddy Kota, MS

Pragnaa Kotha, MS

Hanish Kumar Kukkala, MS

Sharan Reddy Kunduru, MS

Vivekananda Reddy Kurri, MS

Bhanu Chandrika Lakkimsetti, MS

Hemanth Lakkimsetti, MS

Sydney Lierz, MS

Ram Gopal Lokam, MS

Srinija Madapathi, MS

Bhavyasri Maddineni, MS

Gayathri Maddukuri, MS

Venkata Sairam Mahanubhavu, MS

Seethu Maila, MS

Yasaswini Majety, MS

Akhil Viswanatha Sarma Makkapati, MS

Shivani Malae, MS

Chakradhar Reddy Mallakunta, MS

Ekambar Reddy Mallam, MS

Lakshmi Manasa Mallem, MS

Nagi Reddy Mallepally, MS

Venkata Navya Sri Mallula, MS

Abhishek Mamidi, MS

Mallika Mamidi, MS

Venkata Vamsi Chaitanya Varma Manthena, MS

Anusha Mariyala, MS

Vinoothna Marka, MS

Jagadeesh Maruthi, MS

Chandra Vardhan Reddy Medam, MS

Sampath Kumar Medam, MS

Shravya Mendu, MS

Priyatham Krishna Mikkili, MS

Abraham Sneha Minnala, MS

Vinod Kumar Mittapally, MS

Afroz Mohammad, MS

Junaid Mohammed, MS

Saad Mohammed, MS

Venkatesh Molugu, MS

Omkar Mopidevi, MS

Charan Motupalle, MS

Bharath Kumar Mucha, MS

Aravind Kumar Mudavath, MS

Nagavasu Mukkapati, MS

Swathi Munagala, MS

Arun Murahari, MS

Maureen Kathambi Mwendia, MS

Hemanth Kumar Mysore Hanumanthaiah, MS

Sai Preetham Nagaswaram, MS

Vinay Durga Sandeep Naidu, MS

Hari Brahmeswara Reddy Nakka, MS

Varun Nalam, MS

Jhansi Nallamada, MS

Pragna Nallamothu, MS

Mithesh Reddy Nalmela, MS

Sai Varun Narajala, MS

Rahul Naredla, MS

Sai Vardhan Reddy Narra, MS

Dinesh Sunny Narsinga, MS

Shanmukha Sai Nayudu, MS

Vignesh Neeli, MS

Eswar Nekkalapu, MS

Sandeep Reddy Ningam, MS

Praveen Kumar Nutulapati, MS

Keerthy Pabbathineni, MS

Durga Pavan Kumar Pailla, MS



Sai Kiran Paladugu, MS

Bhagya Sree Palaparthi, MS

Sai Kumar Reddy Palvai, MS

Reshma Rani Pamarthi, MS

Nikhil Panaganti, MS

Neha Reddy Pannala, MS

Sandeep Kumar Parangi, MS

Ravi Kumar Pattipati, MS

Sri Laxmi Pavuluri, MS

Venu Bhargav Pavuluri, MS

Keerthi Peddinti, MS

Manikanth Yadav Penda, MS

Bharath Kumar Pendyala, MS

Anil Kumar Penubolu, MS

Veera Venkata Aditya Peta, MS

Praneeth Pindi, MS

Venkata Pavan Kalyan Kumar Pinniboina, MS

Chandu Sri Pola, MS

Chiranjeevi Polasam, MS

Dinakar Srinivas Poludasu, MS

Murali Krishna Ponnam, MS

Manohar Rao Ponugoti, MS

Ravi Shankar Poosa Ravi Kumar, MS

Murali Krishna Pottele, MS

Ganesha Moorthy Prabakaran, MS

Johnathon Prudhom, MS

Maheswari Pulagam, MS

Gnana Deepthi Pulipati, MS

Akshitha Reddy Pullammagari, MS

Saiteja Pulluri, MS

Keerthana Pulukollu, MS

Dikshitha Reddy Punnam, MS

Dwarakanath Pydi, MS

Nakshathra Racha, MS

Krishna Bhagat Rachamanti, MS

Srinidhi Radharapu, MS

Jhansi Lakkshmi Rasamalla, MS

Vishnu Mohan Ravula, MS

Tirumala Devi Rayapuram, MS

Madhavi Rayarapu, MS

Keerthi Reddy Reddigari, MS

Yellakonda Chandrashekhar Reddy, MS

Mahesh Kumar Rongala, MS

Lakshmi Harshita Rudraraju, MS

Sravanitha Rudraraju, MS

Harish Reddy Salkuti, MS

Gautham Santhapalli, MS

Rasvitha Sapavat, MS

Krishna Sarda, MS

Gouse Basha Shaik, MS

Khalid Shaik, MS

Mohammed Reyaan Shaik, MS

Rumana Shaik, MS

Shakeera Ahmade Shaik, MS

Vaheedha Shaik, MS

Monika Shinde, MS

Akhil Simhadri, MS

Srikanth Soma, MS

Meghana Srirangam, MS

Baji Babu Suragani, MS

Teja Sri Suragani, MS

Aparna Surya, MS

Naveena Tangella, MS

Tejaswi Thati, MS

Vikranth Reddy Thirumala, MS

Harika Thotakura, MS

Kavya Thummala, MS

Vani Thummala, MS

Divya Sree Tummala, MS

Yaswwanth Tunikipati, MS

Pavan Uppala, MS

Chakradhar Reddy Vaddireddy, MS

Venkatesh Vakamudi, MS

Manikanta Sai Deepu Vakkalagadda, MS

Varsha Varala, MS

Manasa Vathumilli, MS

Manikanta Veeragandham, MS

Vinay Kumar Reddy Veereddy, MS

Lithin Chowdary Vemulapalli, MS

Srikanth Vemulawada, MS

Varas Vishwanadhula, MS

Hemanth Kumar Viyyapu, MS

Priyanka Vontari, MS

Yashwanth Vurukala, MS

Manvitha Vutukuri, MS

Kartheek Yakkala, MS

Keerthi Reddy Yarram, MS

Srinivas Reddy Yarram, MS

Manikanta Yarramsetti, MS

Kodanda Ram Reddy Yeruva, MS

Rachana Pedarla, MS

Shawnee

Likhitha Ramachandrapurapu, MS

Stilwell

Priyanka Eluri, MS

Bindhu Madhavi Pamidi, MS

Ashley Zari-Altaji, MS

JoCo natives make University of Central Missouri dean’s list

Several students from Johnson County made the fall 2024 dean’s list at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.

De Soto

Ashlyn Jennings

Marisa Johnson

Harley Neubauer

Gardner

Austin Buie

Kaira Mannio

Jarrett Reiter

Blake Weese

Haylee Weese

Leawood

Henry Kartsonis

Rachel Robinson

Riley Robyn

Aidan Ryan

Lenexa

Olivia Bodenstab

Amber Dallas

Cooper Heise

James Johnston

Ryder Kirby

Maya Parks

Aspen Patterson

Adam Royer

Jonathan Sprinkle

Ryan Strahley

Will Zahradnik

Merriam

William Turner

Mission

Zachary Proctor

Emily Turner

Olathe

Evelyn Bergman

Ayden Blachowicz

Rudy Boyer

Emily Dowd

Khulood Elder

Anna Fletcher

Carter Jupe

Allie Kaufmann

William Krzykowski

Austin Lafferty

Shaylee Lundy

Cameron Ousley

Hannah Rogers

Elizabeth Ruggles

Jadyn Sheffield

Claire Thomas

Emma Wheeler

Natalie Wilson

Overland Park

Alexis Atchley

Alaina Beer

Troy Blase

William Boos

Jason Burroughs

William Buxton

Logan Chapin

Jack Chapman

Stephanie Cooper

Asya Erdogan

Jacob Fritz

Haley Hill

Lucy Hillestad

Kennedy Hoover

Akash Jayan

Aiden Juhl

Drew Kaufman

Karli Kemna

Jack Kreisman

Nathan Lenahan

Loch Louis

Peyton McMillen

Ragad Mubaslat

Kaia Saunders

Sophia Sieker

Alexis Thompson

Quinn Wilson

Owen Yates

Prairie Village

Sydney Daris

Shawnee

Justine Bichelmeyer

Brett Blackburn

Cayla Cummings

Ella Jett

Shannon Karlin

Gracie Knight

Weston Madden

Emma McCall

Morgyn Miesner

Zachary Mitchell

Cody Moore

Makenna Payne

Kemerling Platt

Delanney Reishus

Molly Ricker

Emma VanLerberg-June

Peyton Wagoner

Rachel Ziesman

Stilwell

Zechariah Pombo

Grace Wagers

3 JoCo students make Massachusetts school dean’s list

Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, recently announced that three students from Johnson County made the fall 2024 dean’s list, including:

Willa Battey, Class of 2026, of Prairie Village

Reese Birch, Class of 2027, of Mission Hills

Cate Holzbeierlein, Class of 2027, of Mission Hills

Shawnee native makes New Jersey school dean’s list

Jackson Shank of Shawnee has qualified for the Fall 2024 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.

OP native makes Florida school dean’s list

Michael Young of Overland Park earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the Fall 2024 semester.