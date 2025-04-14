Best of Johnson County final voting is underway! Cast your votes for a chance at $500

It’s time to celebrate the people, places and businesses that make Johnson County among the most desirable places to live in the entire country.

Earlier this year, Post readers submitted nearly 15,000 nominations across 217 categories in the opening round of this year’s Best of Johnson County. With the nominations tallied, the top five nominees in each category have now advanced to the final ballot!

Now it’s time for Post readers to cast their votes and decide which of the finalists will walk away with 2025 Best of Johnson County bragging rights for everything from best donut to best dentist.

Remember: Anyone who casts 10 or more votes from the same valid email address will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance at $500!

Cast your votes now!