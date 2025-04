A new sourdough baker in Overland Park has grown so much in popularity that the side gig is turning into a full-time operation.

At the beginning of the month, Sabrina McCann, a Blue Valley Southwest alum, launched her brand new sourdough-focused bakery.

In just the first weeks since Mr. Baxter Bakery went live, McCann said she’s already kept herself busy with lots of orders.

Mr. Baxter Bakery operates primarily online

The bakery specializes in sourdough goods, which come in a variety of forms.

The menu offers loaves of sourdough in various flavors, from original and cheddar & jalapeño to Italian herb and pizza (made with mozzarella and pepperoni). If customers don’t want to stop at just one flavor, they can also opt for a sampler with three flavors.

In addition to bread, the bakery also offers bagels (made in flavors like sesame seed and cinnamon raisin) and sourdough chocolate chip cookies.

Customers can place their orders on the Mr. Baxter Bakery website.

Once orders are placed and prepared, McCann arranges pickup or delivery with customers directly.

McCann said it typically takes one or two days to prepare orders, so they must be placed in advance.

Mr. Baxter Bakery is a home-based operation

McCann spends every day of the week preparing orders in her southern Overland Park kitchen.

Mr. Baxter Bakery is primarily a one-woman show, though it does technically have one more team member — the bakery’s namesake, McCann’s energetic 3-year-old chocolate lab.

McCann said her interest in baking goes back quite a ways, so venturing into sourdough was a natural transition.

She began making loaves at home, and before she knew it, there were too many of them for her family to eat. That’s when the venture evolved into a business idea, of which she said her family was supportive.

“I wanted to kind of challenge myself,” she said. “I just have the passion for it.”

Mr. Baxter Bakery could continue to grow

So far, McCann said Mr. Baxter Bakery has garnered plenty of interest in the community, so much so that the vision for the brand could keep growing.

Currently in her first year studying strategic communications with a minor in business administration at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, she’s considering also pursuing a minor in entrepreneurship to explore more of what it means to own a business.

“I’m delivering every day now,” she said. “It originally was just a side job, just something to help keep me busy. But now that it’s getting pretty big, I don’t know if once I’m out of college, it might actually become a (brick-and-mortar) bakery.”

Later on, McCann said customers might also find some Mr. Baxter Bakery items at the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.

For now, though, nothing is set in stone beyond the capacity that Mr. Baxter Bakery currently operates under. But really, the unknown is what McCann said makes running her bakery exciting — along with getting to exercise new skills and meet new people.

“I’m really just seeing where it goes,” she said. “It’s all brand new to me.”

