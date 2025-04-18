fbpx
Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia
Home & Garden

Doing spring cleaning? These JoCo cities offer large-item trash services

Share this story:

Prairie Village large item pickup items
Large items were set on the curb in Prairie Village in 2023. File photo.

The season for spring cleaning is in full swing, and there are several ways to get rid of large items lying around your house in Johnson County.

Several Johnson County cities will be offering large or bulk item pickup services this spring. Merriam and Prairie Village, for instance, kick off their annual bulk item pickups next week.

Large or bulk item pickup services — which can haul away anything from furniture to old appliances and more — are typically provided through cities’ contracted waste haulers, meaning those items end up in the landfill.

Another option that diverts large items from the landfill is the city of Overland Park’s Recycling Extravaganza, which will be on Saturday, April 26. That event accepts items like clothing, old building materials, tires, furniture and bikes.

Merriam large-item pickup begins April 21

  • The city of Merriam’s large-item pickup service carried out by the city’s public works team starts on Monday, April 21.
  • Large items like furniture, appliances, rugs and more are accepted. Items like cinder blocks, yard waste, paint or chemicals will not be accepted.
  • The large-item pickup runs through April 25, with the public works team servicing specific areas of the city each day.
  • Items must be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on a resident’s scheduled pickup day.
  • Find out your scheduled pickup day online here.

Prairie Village’s large item Saturday service begins April 26

  • Each spring, Prairie Village’s contracted waste hauler Republic Services offers large-item pickup services over four Saturdays.
  • This year, the service begins on April 26 with homes east of Roe Avenue and south of 75th Street. The other dates are May 3, 10 and 17.
  • Acceptable items include railroad ties, appliances, fencing, carpet and furniture. Items heavier than 150 pounds as well as hazardous materials are unacceptable for the service.
  • Find your pickup day online here.
Recycling Extravaganza OP
A scene from the 2023 Recycling Extravaganza in Overland Park. Photo credit city of Overland Park.

Overland Park’s construction debris drop-off is this Saturday

  • The city of Overland Park does require its multiple trash haulers to provide at least one bulky item pickup service annually, but the city also offers a citywide construction debris drop-off service from time to time.
  • At these drop off events, Overland Park residents can dispose of items like decking, fencing, lumber and railroad ties.
  • Proof of residency is required for this event, and residents are limited to one visit.
  • The next construction debris drop-off event is this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shawnee Mission West High School, 8800 W. 85th St.
  • Learn more about construction debris drop-off online here.

Schedule bulk item pickups in other cities

Other options for ineligible or good condition items

  • Hazardous household items like paints, solvents and propane are generally ineligible for large or bulk item pickup services.
  • Johnson County has a household hazardous waste drop off center in Overland Park at 11231 Mastin St. Residents can make an appointment to drop off materials there.
  • If some items like furniture, home goods or building materials are in good condition, consider donating them to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.
  • Additionally, the annual Overland Park Recycling Extravaganza will accept a number of items like electronics, tires, clothing and musical instruments for recycling or donations.

Keep reading home and garden news: Shawnee wants to make it easier for residents to take bulky items to landfill

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at juliana@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
SMSD News: Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment now open in SMSD!
Next article
Overland Park spending $30M on non-chip seal road resurfacing this year. Is your street on the list?

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO