The season for spring cleaning is in full swing, and there are several ways to get rid of large items lying around your house in Johnson County.

Several Johnson County cities will be offering large or bulk item pickup services this spring. Merriam and Prairie Village, for instance, kick off their annual bulk item pickups next week.

Large or bulk item pickup services — which can haul away anything from furniture to old appliances and more — are typically provided through cities’ contracted waste haulers, meaning those items end up in the landfill.

Another option that diverts large items from the landfill is the city of Overland Park’s Recycling Extravaganza, which will be on Saturday, April 26. That event accepts items like clothing, old building materials, tires, furniture and bikes.

Merriam large-item pickup begins April 21

The city of Merriam’s large-item pickup service carried out by the city’s public works team starts on Monday, April 21.

Large items like furniture, appliances, rugs and more are accepted. Items like cinder blocks, yard waste, paint or chemicals will not be accepted.

The large-item pickup runs through April 25, with the public works team servicing specific areas of the city each day.

Items must be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. on a resident’s scheduled pickup day.

Find out your scheduled pickup day online here.

Prairie Village’s large item Saturday service begins April 26

Each spring, Prairie Village’s contracted waste hauler Republic Services offers large-item pickup services over four Saturdays.

This year, the service begins on April 26 with homes east of Roe Avenue and south of 75th Street. The other dates are May 3, 10 and 17.

Acceptable items include railroad ties, appliances, fencing, carpet and furniture. Items heavier than 150 pounds as well as hazardous materials are unacceptable for the service.

Find your pickup day online here.

Overland Park’s construction debris drop-off is this Saturday

The city of Overland Park does require its multiple trash haulers to provide at least one bulky item pickup service annually, but the city also offers a citywide construction debris drop-off service from time to time.

At these drop off events, Overland Park residents can dispose of items like decking, fencing, lumber and railroad ties.

Proof of residency is required for this event, and residents are limited to one visit.

The next construction debris drop-off event is this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Shawnee Mission West High School, 8800 W. 85th St.

Learn more about construction debris drop-off online here.

Schedule bulk item pickups in other cities

Johnson County residents in other cities can schedule bulk item pickups with their trash hauler.

For instance, the city of Olathe allows residents and commercial customers to schedule a curbside large or bulky item pickup on their scheduled trash collection day.

Overland Park trash haulers are required to offer one bulky item pickup service annually to customers, but residents need to work with their trash hauler to schedule a date and learn about eligible items.

Like Overland Park, Shawnee residents need to work with their individual trash hauler for one free bulky item pickup per calendar year.

In the city of Mission, there are monthly bulky item collections scheduled. For the month of April, bulky item collection is the week of April 21.

Other options for ineligible or good condition items

Hazardous household items like paints, solvents and propane are generally ineligible for large or bulk item pickup services.

Johnson County has a household hazardous waste drop off center in Overland Park at 11231 Mastin St. Residents can make an appointment to drop off materials there.

If some items like furniture, home goods or building materials are in good condition, consider donating them to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

Additionally, the annual Overland Park Recycling Extravaganza will accept a number of items like electronics, tires, clothing and musical instruments for recycling or donations.

