A veterinary practice boasting a suite of services including telehealth and urgent pet care is nearing its Johnson County debut.

North Carolina-based Petfolk is in the process of moving into a new space at the Galleria 115 development in Overland Park.

Petfolk is coming to 11400 Nall Ave.

The vet clinic is moving into a space on the south side of the Galleria 115 project at 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

There, it will neighbor breakfast eatery First Watch, which opened in July 2024.

Petfolk will join a growing number of other businesses at the mixed-use development, including Andy’s Frozen Custard and Chick-fil-A.

Petfolk offers wide range of pet health care services

The company offers a wide range of veterinary services, from dental care and vaccinations to surgery and behavioral treatment.

Petfolk’s services include both primary and urgent care for dogs and cats.

Patients can also become members, which grants features like on-demand 24/7 vet chat availability and reminders for preventative care.

This marks the first Johnson County clinic for Petfolk

The Overland Park clinic also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro for the company.

Petfolk got its start in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020.

Since then, the company has opened clinics in many more states across the country, including in Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Want more local business news? Father-daughter venture VooDoo Volleyball heading to Overland Park