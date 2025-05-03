Your Library: Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

May is Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month— a time to honor the history, achievements and cultural contributions of AANHPI communities in the United States.

The Federal Asian Pacific American Council has announced the 2025 theme: “A Legacy of Leadership and Resilience.” This theme honors the perseverance and impact of AANHPI leaders. Central to this year’s commemoration is the symbolism of bamboo, which represents strength, endurance and the ability to bend without breaking — a powerful metaphor for the challenges and triumphs of AANHPI communities throughout history. With its deep roots and flexible nature, bamboo weathers strong winds and stands tall after the storm.

ANHPI History: Why May?

What began as a weeklong observance in 1978 became a full-month celebration in 1992. May was chosen for its historical significance, marking two key milestones:

May 7, 1843 – The arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States.

May 10, 1869 – The completion of the transcontinental railroad, built largely by Chinese immigrant laborers.

Explore resources

Johnson County Library invites you to take in the rich heritage and varied voices of AANHPI individuals through an extensive collection of books, films and digital resources.

Watch

Asian American & Pacific Islander Stories on Kanopy – Documentaries and films exploring history, culture and contemporary issues.

Read

Learn

Library of Congress Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Materials – A digital archive of reference works, periodicals and other print items.

National Archives AAPI Heritage Month – Access government records and primary sources.

Kansas City Institute of Chinese Language and Culture – Learn about local efforts to preserve Chinese heritage.

Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City – Discover upcoming events and programs to network and broaden your business perspective.

Fountain of Life Senior Community Center – View programs for Asian seniors in the Greater Kansas City area.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom