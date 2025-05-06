Major closures along U.S. Highway 69 and Interstate 435 through Overland Park will start this week as work on the US-69 express toll lanes wrap up.

Interstate 435 fully closes in both directions over the weekend between Quivira and Antioch roads.

Meanwhile, ramps on the key interchanges at I-435, US-69 and College Boulevard will fully close starting Wednesday, with closures lasting from 10 days to 24 weeks.

In the latest news alert about the 69Express toll lanes project, the Kansas Department of Transportation noted that construction crews are beginning the final phase of construction in early May.

The toll lane project involves adding a third lane in both directions along US-69 between 103rd and 151st streets, as well as installing noise walls and making interchange improvements.

Once the 69Express project is complete, the additional lane will function as an express toll lane. Click here to see how the express toll lanes will work.

Long-term ramp closures, major traffic switches

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, KDOT is fully closing ramps at I-435/US-69/College Boulevard. In the news alert, KDOT stated the closures are necessary for reconstruction of roadways and ramps as well as bridge rehabilitation.

Long-term ramp closures include:

Eastbound I-435 ramp to northbound U.S. 69 – closed for up to 169 days

Northbound U.S. 69 ramp to westbound I-435 – closed for up to 169 days

Northbound U.S. 69 ramp to 103ʳᵈ Street – closed for up to 169 days

Northbound U.S. 69 ramp to College Blvd. – closed for up to 10 days

Eastbound College Blvd. ramp to eastbound I-435 – closed for up to 110 days

Westbound College Blvd. ramp to eastbound I-435 – closed for up to 55 days

I-435 fully closes at US-69

Additionally, I-435 in both directions from Quivira to Antioch fully closes starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 9. The ramp for westbound I-435 to southbound US-69 will also fully close.

KDOT expects all lanes to fully reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, May 12.

Below is a map of the closures and detours.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority also wants to remind people about a nationwide texting scam, and to stop clicking on links from suspicious texts.

Noise walls, toll lane tech and 167th Street status

Noise walls are also still going up along US-69 through the summer, according to KDOT. Additionally, crews began installing technology to support operation of the express toll lanes along northbound US-69.

Meanwhile, the US-69 interchange at 167th Street remains closed through early October for full reconstruction. More on that here.

Keep reading: Major work on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park expected to wrap up this year. When will toll lanes open?