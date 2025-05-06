fbpx
Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum
Traffic & Roads

Major closures on US-69 in Overland Park start this week as toll lanes project enters ‘final phase’

Share this story:

Construction crews are ready to begin the final phase of construction along U.S. Highway 69.
Construction crews are ready to begin the final phase of construction along U.S. Highway 69. Photo via 69Express.

Major closures along U.S. Highway 69 and Interstate 435 through Overland Park will start this week as work on the US-69 express toll lanes wrap up.

Interstate 435 fully closes in both directions over the weekend between Quivira and Antioch roads.

Meanwhile, ramps on the key interchanges at I-435, US-69 and College Boulevard will fully close starting Wednesday, with closures lasting from 10 days to 24 weeks.

In the latest news alert about the 69Express toll lanes project, the Kansas Department of Transportation noted that construction crews are beginning the final phase of construction in early May.

The toll lane project involves adding a third lane in both directions along US-69 between 103rd and 151st streets, as well as installing noise walls and making interchange improvements.

Once the 69Express project is complete, the additional lane will function as an express toll lane. Click here to see how the express toll lanes will work.

Long-term ramp closures, major traffic switches

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, KDOT is fully closing ramps at I-435/US-69/College Boulevard. In the news alert, KDOT stated the closures are necessary for reconstruction of roadways and ramps as well as bridge rehabilitation.

Long-term ramp closures include:

Never miss a story
about your community
See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.
Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.
  • Eastbound I-435 ramp to northbound U.S. 69 – closed for up to 169 days
  • Northbound U.S. 69 ramp to westbound I-435 – closed for up to 169 days
  • Northbound U.S. 69 ramp to 103ʳᵈ Street – closed for up to 169 days
  • Northbound U.S. 69 ramp to College Blvd. – closed for up to 10 days
  • Eastbound College Blvd. ramp to eastbound I-435 – closed for up to 110 days
  • Westbound College Blvd. ramp to eastbound I-435 – closed for up to 55 days
The closure locations are marked in red and the detour routes are marked in blue, green, orange and purple. The legend on each map describes the detour routes.
The closure locations are marked in red and the detour routes are marked in blue, green, orange and purple. The legend on each map describes the detour routes. Image via KDOT.
The closure locations are marked in red and the detour routes are marked in blue, green, orange and purple. The legend on each map describes the detour routes.
The closure locations are marked in red and the detour routes are marked in blue, green, orange and purple. The legend on each map describes the detour routes. Image via KDOT.

I-435 fully closes at US-69

Additionally, I-435 in both directions from Quivira to Antioch fully closes starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 9. The ramp for westbound I-435 to southbound US-69 will also fully close.

KDOT expects all lanes to fully reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, May 12.

Below is a map of the closures and detours.

The closure location is marked in red and the detour routes are marked in blue, green, orange and purple.
The closure location is marked in red and the detour routes are marked in blue, green, orange and purple. Image via KDOT.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority also wants to remind people about a nationwide texting scam, and to stop clicking on links from suspicious texts.

Noise walls, toll lane tech and 167th Street status

Noise walls are also still going up along US-69 through the summer, according to KDOT. Additionally, crews began installing technology to support operation of the express toll lanes along northbound US-69.

Meanwhile, the US-69 interchange at 167th Street remains closed through early October for full reconstruction. More on that here.

Keep reading: Major work on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park expected to wrap up this year. When will toll lanes open?

About the author

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at leah@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
New doggie daycare could replace troubled Unleashed pet shelter in Mission

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO