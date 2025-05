A Nebraska-based pizzeria has officially left Johnson County.

Copps Pizza Company recently closed its doors in Overland Park after nearly two years in business.

Copps Pizza Company was at 6301 W. 135th St.

The restaurant occupied a space at the Corbin Park shopping center, just off 135th Street and Lamar Avenue.

It opened its doors there in August 2023.

Before Copps moved into that space it was previously home to the Social Club event space.

Copps closed due to high food costs and other factors

Copps Pizza is known for “hand-crafted” pizza in a variety of forms, from traditional flavors like cheese and pepperoni to signature flavors like crab rangoon, buffalo chicken, jalapeño popper and dill pickle pizzas.

In addition to pizza, the restaurant served other items like pasta dishes, burgers, salads, and appetizers like onion rings and garlic truffle fries.

Signs on the door of the Overland Park restaurant this week cited a number of factors as reasons for the closure, including rising food costs and staffing problems.

“With the constant rise of food costs, inconsistent sales, and labor/staffing issues we are unable to keep a good experience,” read the sign. “We have loved our time here and all of the great people we met.”

The Overland Park location was Copps’ only JoCo location

The restaurant that recently closed at Corbin Park was both the only one in Johnson County and the only one in the wider Kansas City metro.

Copps Pizza Company got its start in Nebraska in 2019 and still has two locations in its home state.

Owner Kris Copp also previously lived in the Kansas City area, where he managed several Pizza Hut locations before launching Copps Pizza Company.

