Sonic Drive-In has shuttered one of its Overland Park locations.

The fast-food chain has closed and appears to have fully moved out of its space near Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Sonic was there for more than a decade

The chain is primarily known for fast-food items like cheeseburgers, milkshakes and chili cheese dogs, all served to diners in their cars.

The Sonic in Overland Park near Oak Park Mall was open for more than a decade before its closure.

It operated at 9801 Quivira Rd., just west of Oak Park Mall and Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Sonic still has five more Overland Park locations

The Oklahoma-based chain also still has more Johnson County locations in Olathe, Shawnee, Merriam and Mission.

Across the state line, Sonic also has several locations in Kansas City, Mo.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our store located at 9801 Quivira Road in Overland Park, KS,” a Sonic spokesperson said in a statement. “However, we want to thank the community for their patronage throughout the years and encourage them to continue to visit us at 8905 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS.”

Lots of changes are coming to Oak Park Mall

The surrounding area off 95th Street and Quivira Road near the mall has seen a lot of recent turnover, with Tex-Mex restaurant On The Border also closing its Overland Park location earlier this year.

Nearby, bakery and cafe Paris Baguette is preparing to open, in the same newly-constructed building as recently-opened breakfast eatery IHOP.

Ohio-based Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream also plans to open a new storefront near the mall later this year.

