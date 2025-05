A coffee chain that got its start further west in Kansas appears to be heading to Johnson County.

Salina-based chain Mokas Coffee & Eatery has filed plans to open its first Johnson County location.

Mokas wants to open in Olathe

Though an exact address is not listed in city documents, the shop is proposed for a property owned by Azura Credit Union off 119th Street and Ridgeview Road.

The site is also near Chipotle and QuikTrip.

Officials with the Kansas-based company did not immediately respond to Post inquiries about the store’s opening timeline.

Mokas offers “fresh flavors, shared moments”

The coffee chain’s menu offers a wide variety of coffee drinks, from traditional ones like cold brews and americanos to specialty drinks like the “nutty Irishman” (with hazelnut and Irish cream) and the “caramel royale” (caramel and vanilla).

In addition to coffee, Mokas also serves other beverages like spiced chai lattes, flavored energy drinks and fruit smoothies.

The menu at Mokas also offers all-day breakfast sandwiches and burritos, in addition to lunch items like chicken pesto sandwiches and chicken caesar wraps.

This marks the first Mokas in Johnson County

The Olathe location would also serve as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Kansas-based chain.

Mokas Coffee & Eatery got its start in Salina, Kansas, roughly 20 years ago and now has four locations in Salina and Wichita.

The company also has two locations in Arizona.

