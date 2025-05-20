Plans for Char Bar, the last of a trio of popular Kansas City eateries opening new locations in downtown Olathe, are starting to come together.

Char Bar is bringing its dining and entertainment concept to 200 W. Santa Fe St. The barbecue joint already has locations in Westport and Parkville, Missouri.

Last week, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-0 to advance the preliminary site development plan for Char Bar and recommended its approval.

Chair Wayne Janner and commissioners Chip Corcoran, Keith Brown and Megan Lynn were absent from the meeting last Monday.

“A lot of momentum downtown”

Char Bar intends to open in downtown Olathe alongside Pizza 51, a pizzeria that got its start in Kansas City’s Brookside area, as well as Third Street Social, a restaurant with multiple locations on the Missouri side.

Plans for those other two concepts have already worked their way through the Olathe Planning Commission and have also agreed with the city to set up public financing incentives.

All of this comes as the area in and around Olathe’s downtown has seen a lot of activity in the past few years with the arrival of new public and private investment. Alongside all of that, the city and the Olathe Chamber of Commerce have pushed to bring new business downtown, putting an emphasis on dining options.

“There is a lot of momentum downtown,” Nathan Jurey, a senior city planner, said during the meeting last week.

Char Bar renovating, adding onto existing building

Char Bar intends to redevelop the site initially originally as a firehouse in the 1970s and later used as by the Olathe Housing Authority. The plan is to renovate the 4,000-square-foot concrete building and build a new 22,000-square-foot addition.

All of that will make room for the restaurant and indoor pickleball facility. Additionally, outside, Char Bar will make space for an outdoor recreational area to the north of the building for outdoor dining and assorted yard games.

Char Bar is in the process of buying the property from the city of Olathe.

Char Bar serves BBQ and southern fare

Char Bar is known for its smoked meats and selection of smokehouse sandwiches, but it also offers gluten-free options, salmon dishes and Sunday fried chicken.

The restaurant has a large offering of sides, scratch-made desserts and a wide selection of beers on tap.

Find their menu here.

Next steps:

Typically, preliminary site development plans go to the Olathe City Council for approval.

Eventually, Char Bar will also need to submit a final site development plan to the planning commission for approval down the line.

Additionally, if Char Bar intends to request incentives from the city, as Third Street Social and Pizza 51 have, the city council will need to sign off as well.

