fbpx
Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum
Parks & Pools

Opening dates, hours and prices — A 2025 Johnson County public pool guide

Share this story:

Flat Rock Creek Pool. Photo credit Wendy Delzeit.

This Thursday and Friday marked the last days of school for most students in Johnson County’s public schools — and that also means IT’S POOL SEASON!

Here’s our rundown of outdoor public pools in Johnson County, including opening and closing dates, hours of operation and prices.

De Soto

De Soto Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, Aug. 31
  • Hours: 12:30-7 p.m. daily
  • Address: 32907 W. 84th St., De Soto
  • Prices: Day pass $5 for individuals and $2.50 for seniors 62+; free for children under age 2

Find more information here.

Fairway

Fairway Pool

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Monday, Sept. 1
  • Hours:
    • May 24 – Aug. 10: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. daily (closes at 4 p.m. June 12, June 26, July 3 and July 4)
    • Aug. 11-31: 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed
    • Sept. 1: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Address: 6136 Mission Road, Fairway
  • Prices: $6 for Fairway residents, $9 for non-residents

Find more information here.

Gardner

Gardner Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Monday, May 26 – Monday, Sept. 1
  • Hours:
    • May 26 – Aug. 3: 12:30-7 p.m. daily
    • Aug. 4 – Sept. 1: 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as Monday, Sept. 1
  • Address: 215 N. Center St., Gardner
  • Prices: $8 per person ages 3-61, after 5:30 p.m. $6 per person; free for ages 2 and younger, and 62 and older

Find more information here.

Leawood

Leawood Aquatic Center

  • Dates: opens Saturday, May 24 – Monday, Sept. 1
  • Hours:
    • Regular season: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily
    • End of season: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Address: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood
  • Prices: $7 for Leawood residents, $10 for non-residents

Find more information here.

Lenexa

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Saturday May 24 – Monday, Sept. 1
  • Hours:
    • May 24 – Aug. 10: 12-8 p.m. daily
    • Aug. 11-31: 4-8 p.m. Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Sept. 1: 12-6 p.m.
  • Address: 8801 Greenway Lane, Lenexa
  • Prices: $9 for Lenexa residents and $3 for Lenexa senior residents age 60+; $12 for non-residents and $5 for seniors non-residents age 60+; free for children age 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Ad Astra Pool

Located at 8265 Maurer Road in Lenexa, Ad Astra Pool is temporarily closed for reconstruction until late May 2026.

Never miss a story
about your community
See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.
Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

Find more information here.

Flat Rock Creek Pool

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, Aug. 3
  • Hours: 12-7:30 p.m. daily
  • Address: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa
  • Prices: $6 for Lenexa residents and $3 for Lenexa senior residents age 60+; $9 for non-residents and $5 for senior non-residents age 60+; free for children age 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Merriam

Merriam Outdoor Pool

  • Dates: Monday, May 26 – Sunday, Aug. 31
  • Hours: Generally 12-8 p.m., but closes at 4 or 5 p.m. for swim meets occasionally (see calendar here)
  • Address: 6040 Slater St., Merriam
  • Prices: $9 for Merriam residents and $7 for youth ages 2-17/senior residents age 60+; $11 for non-residents and $9 for youth ages 2-17/senior non-residents age 60+

Find more information here.

Mission

Mission Family Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, Aug. 31
  • Hours:
    • May 24 – Aug. 8: 12-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday
    • Aug. 9-31: 12-7 p.m. Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday
  • Address: 5930 W. 61st St., Mission
  • Prices: $9 for adults and seniors; free for children younger than 2

Find more information here.

Olathe aquatics
Photo via City of Olathe’s website.

Olathe

Black Bob Bay

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Labor Day weekend (exact closing date to be determined)
  • Hours: 12:30-7 p.m. daily
  • Address: 14570 W. 151st St., Olathe
  • Prices:
    • For Olathe residents: $10 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger
    • For non-residents: $12 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Frontier Pool

  • Dates: Monday, May 26 – Labor Day weekend (exact closing date to be determined)
  • Hours: 12:30-7 p.m. daily
  • Address: 15909 W. 127th St., Olathe
  • Prices:
    • For Olathe residents: $7 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger
    • For non-residents: $9 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Mill Creek Pool

  • Dates: Monday, May 26 – Labor Day weekend (exact closing date to be determined)
  • Hours:
    • 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday
    • 12:30-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Address: 320 E. Poplar St., Olathe
  • Prices:
    • For Olathe residents: $7 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger
    • For non-residents: $9 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Oregon Trail Pool

  • Dates: Monday, May 26 – Labor Day weekend (exact closing date to be determined)
  • Hours:
    • 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday
    • 12:30-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday
  • Address: 1750 W. Dennis Ave., Olathe
  • Prices:
    • For Olathe residents: $7 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger
    • For non-residents: $9 for ages 3-61, $5 for age 62+, free for ages 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Overland Park

Stonegate Pool

  • Dates: Sunday, May 25 – Wednesday, Aug. 6
  • Hours: 12-7 p.m. daily (12-5 p.m. July 4)
  • Address: 9701 Antioch Road, Overland Park
  • Prices: $8

Find more information here.

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Sunday, May 25 – Monday, Sept. 1
  • Hours:
    • May 25 – Aug. 6: 12-7 p.m. daily (12-5 p.m. July 4)
    • Aug. 7-31: 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Sept. 1: 12-7 p.m.
  • Address: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213
  • Prices: $8

Find more information here.

Young’s Pool

  • Dates: Sunday, May 25 – Wednesday, Aug. 6
  • Hours: 12-7 p.m. daily (12-5 p.m. July 4)
  • Address:  8421 W. 77th St., Overland Park
  • Prices: $8

Find more information here.

Prairie Village

Prairie Village Pool Complex

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, Aug. 3
  • Hours:
    • May 24 – Aug. 3: 12-8 p.m. daily
    • Aug. 4-10: 2-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Aug. 11 – Sept. 1: 4:30-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Address: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village
  • Prices: $10 for adults, free for ages 3 and younger

Find more information here.

Roeland Park

Roeland Park Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Sunday, May 25 (chance of inclement weather canceled opening day May 24)
  • Hours: 12-7 p.m. daily
  • Address: 4843 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park
  • Prices: $7 for Roeland Park residents and $9 for non-residents; $6.50 for residents age 60+; free for ages 2 and younger

Find more information here.

Shawnee

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Monday, Sept. 1
  • Hours:
    • May 24 – Aug. 10: 12:30-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 12:30-5 p.m. on holidays
    • Aug. 11 – Sept. 1: 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12:30-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Address: 13805 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
  • Prices: $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents, half-price for children younger than age 1

Find more information here.

Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center

  • Dates: Saturday, May 24 – Sunday Aug. 10
  • Hours: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12:30-6 p.m. Sunday
  • Address: 5800 King Ave., Shawnee
  • Prices: $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents, half-price for children younger than age 1

Find more information here.

About the author

Leah Wankum
Leah Wankum

Hi there! I’m Leah Wankum, and I’m the Post’s Deputy Editor. I’m thrilled to call Johnson County home, and I’m deeply committed to the Post’s philosophy that an informed community is a strong community.

I’m a native of mid-Missouri, and attended high school in Jefferson City before going on to the University of Central Missouri, where I earned a master’s degree in mass communication.

Prior to joining the Post as a reporter in 2018, I was the editor of the Richmond News in Ray County, Missouri. I’ve also written for several publications, including the Sedalia Democrat and KC Magazine.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at leah@johnsoncountypost.com.

Previous article
Black & Veatch seeking $280M incentive package for overhaul of Overland Park HQ campus
Next article
Playa Bowls opens in Prairie Village, serving ‘beachy’ sweet treats

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO