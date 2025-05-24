Your Library: Access your favorite magazines on the go

Imagine having instant access to thousands of popular magazines, no matter where you are. Perfect for those times when you’re in the waiting room, on a road trip, in the airport, or when you just want to sit back and relax. Now imagine having unlimited checkouts with no subscription fees or high newsstand prices. All of this is a reality with your Johnson County Library card.

Take your very own virtual newsstand with you, wherever you go. Browsing through the collection of over 4,000 eMagazines is easy using the websites and mobile apps offered by Flipster and Libby. You get access to both current and past issues, available anywhere, anytime using your computer, tablet or smartphone. Get notified when a new issue is released so you don’t miss a thing. If you’ll be somewhere without an internet connection, you can download issues for offline viewing too.

Swipe through a wide range of popular newsstand favorites to hard-to-find specialty publications. Read the latest in business, celebrity news, fashion, health, hobbies, home improvement, science and more from the U.S. and around the world. With several reading modes, you can enjoy reading articles like never before. And eMagazines are not just for adults, there are issues for kids and teens as well.

All you need is your Johnson County Library card to enjoy the convenience of browsing and reading thousands of titles from wherever you are. Find your favorite magazines and discover new ones on the eMagazines page of jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom