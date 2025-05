Happy Memorial Day, dear readers!

We hope you take some time today to remember and reflect upon those who gave their lives in service to our country.

Also, take the day to relax a bit and spend time with family. That’s what we’re doing.

Save for breaking news, we’ll be taking the day off from publishing Monday.

We’ll be back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, May 27, with fresh headlines about your Johnson County community.

See you then!