The Scoop: Rabbling with our sponsor, Justin Rabin!

By Ian Miller

Okay, okay, that pun was pretty terrible. Let’s start again.

On Wednesday, May 21st, I sat down for an interview with Justin Rabin of Crown Mortgage, the sponsor of this column. With his support, this collaboration between the Johnson County Post and The Golden Scoop has resulted in exciting, new opportunities for our company and our Super Scoopers, including me, your writer! I started out three years ago, writing blogs on our company’s website, and now my writing is accessible for the whole Johnson County area! That is a BIG step up.

I discussed my background in writing, with an English degree and a love of creative writing, which has served me well in my time as The Golden Scoop’s content marketing specialist. Justin asked if I was ever nervous when sending in articles for the Post, but I said that, after the first time, I didn’t get nervous anymore. Being an established blog-writer and newsletter-writer beforehand probably helped with that!

Justin expressed high hopes for the success of this collaboration project in engaging the community. “[On The Golden Scoop’s] LinkedIn channel, I see a lot of comments, I see a lot of engagement . . . and I think it’s great for you to continue to just spread awareness, you know, and just get the restaurant known out there . . . and what [its] cause is, and all that good stuff; I think it’s amazing.”

Justin then talked about the importance of forming these sponsor partnerships, saying, “Maybe someone else sees what you’re doing and they’re, like, ‘hey, I want to write a column, too!’ and that type of thing. Sponsorships, I think, are great and I love being a part of that and [am] happy to continue that partnership for those types of things.”

He smiled, glancing over at the counter. “Ideally, you know what I’d love to see? [Maybe] a Crown Mortgage ice cream?” I asked what flavor it would be, unsure of what a mortgage-flavored ice cream might taste like, and he said he’d love a mix of chocolate and peanut butter. We’ve already got barbecue burnt-ends ice cream (vanilla ice cream with real chunks of smoked burnt-ends stirred in!) for July’s National Ice Cream Month, so I sadly had to turn him down. (Seriously, though, the BBQ ice cream is fantastic—whether the public agrees, I guess we’ll see!)

I asked what he envisioned for the future of our sponsorship with the Johnson County Post, and he said, “I think I’d love to see our partnership continue to grow and evolve, and I just want to get you guys as much exposure as I possibly can.”