In the midst of scaling back operations nationally, fast-casual chain Jack in the Box has officially left Johnson County.

The California-based chain had signs on the doors of both its Overland Park and Merriam locations last week, announcing that they’d closed on May 21.

The two closed stores were Johnson County’s last

The company’s Merriam and Overland Park locations operated at 9101 Johnson Drive and 10317 Metcalf Ave., respectively.

Both restaurants were open for more than a decade.

“Thank you, Kansas City, for your support over the years,” read signs on the door of both restaurants. “We’ve truly appreciated being part of this community.”

Another Jack in the Box closed in JoCo this year

Earlier this spring, Jack in the Box also closed its Olathe location.

That location was also open for more than a decade before its closure.

Officials with the company did not immediately respond to inquiries about the most recent closures.

Jack in the Box is closing lots of stores nationwide

The chain is in the process of closing between 150 and 200 “underperforming” restaurants.

Amidst financial hardship, the company hopes to improve its financial performance and achieve “consistent, positive net unit growth” after these closures, according to its website.

“Our actions today focus on three main areas: addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt, while preserving growth-oriented capital investments related to technology and restaurant reimage; closing underperforming restaurants to position ourselves for consistent net unit growth and competitive unit economics; and, an overall return to simplicity for the Jack in the Box business model and investor story,” said Lance Tucker, CEO of Jack in the Box, via a statement on the website.

