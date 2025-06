A fast-casual chain known for a “Southern-style” staple is approaching its first Johnson County opening.

With renovations underway, local franchisees of Georgia-based Chicken Salad Chick are on track to open the restaurant’s new Overland Park location this summer, likely in early July.

Chicken Salad Chick will open at 9222 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant is coming to a space at the Regency Park shopping center, just off 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Previously, La Fuente Mexican Street Food occupied that space for roughly five years before closing its doors at the end of February.

Chicken Salad Chick is also a couple of doors down from locally-owned Maddie Rae’s Bakery.

Chicken Salad Chick serves “scratch-made” fast-casual fare

As implied by the name, the restaurant is known primarily for its chicken salad, which comes in a variety of flavors.

Some of those flavors include the “Fancy Nancy” (with Fuji apples, seedless grapes and pecans) and the “Olivia’s Old South” (with sweet pickles and egg).

Customers can get their chicken salad either on top of lettuce or between bread.

In addition to chicken salad, the menu at Chicken Salad Chick also features items like pimento cheese sandwiches, turkey clubs and sides like pasta salad and potato soup.

This marks the first Chicken Salad Chick in Johnson County

The Overland Park store also serves as the second in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The company’s first location in the metro area recently opened in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Chicks Kan LLC, the local franchise ownership group behind the Overland Park location, plan to eventually open two more locations in Johnson County.

