A sporting goods store is preparing to close its doors in Johnson County.

Bushnell Factory Outlet will close its doors this month, after more than two decades in business.

Bushnell Factory Outlet was at 8460 Nieman Road

The store occupies a space just off 87th Street and Interstate 35.

There, it operated near KDR Designer Showrooms and Midland Marble & Granite.

Bushnell Factory Outlet had been open in that space for 25 years.

Bushnell Factory Outlet offered optic equipment and outdoor gear

The store offered a variety of optic gear like binoculars and scopes as well as trail cameras and accessories.

Employees at the store said this week that the closure was a corporate-level decision.

Representatives from the Montana-based parent company did not immediately respond to Post inquiries about the closure this week.

Bushnell’s headquarters left Johnson County last year

In 2024, parent company Vista Outdoor Inc. announced the shuttering of Bushnell’s Overland Park headquarters — which, as of 2022, had roughly 200 employees.

At the time, the corporate headquarters had been operating at 9200 Cody St. for more than three decades.

Bushnell is part of Vista Outdoor Inc.’s “Outdoor Performance” sector, which is now based in Bozeman, Montana.

