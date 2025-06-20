SMSD News: Spots available for SMSD Summer Enrichment classes

There are still some classes open for students who may be interested in joining Summer Enrichment in the Shawnee Mission School District! Click here for more information or links to enroll.

Those with questions are invited to contact the Summer Programs Office at 913-993-9740 or email vickykopp@smsd.org. The office will be closed on June 19 and June 20, 2025, but will reopen on June 23, 2025.

About Summer Enrichment

Students enrolled in Summer Enrichment in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will have a lot to share about what they did over summer vacation. Some will perform musicals on stage or build rockets, while others will explore wildlife, cook a feast, or kick a winning goal.

Classes offered in SMSD’s Summer Enrichment Program are taught by certified educators and designed to help students explore interests and activities they enjoy.

Classes include visual and performing arts, science, sports, and more!

Click here for the catalog of classes.

Classes are offered for students enrolled in Kindergarten (for the 2024-2025 school year) through seventh grade. A Pre-Kindergarten class is also available.

Times: Morning sessions are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Afternoon classes are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch care is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Morning Care is from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday, June 9 through July 18, 2025. There will be no Summer Enrichment program on June 19 or 20, or the week of June 30-July 4.

Place: Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road

“We look forward to having your child join us in the fun at the SMSD Summer Enrichment program!” shared Summer Enrichment principal Linda Long.

