By Tim Carpenter

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation praised U.S. military forces following the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, but disagreed as to whether President Donald Trump threatened to draw the United States in a lengthy conflict or exercised “peace through strength.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of the 3rd District in the Kansas City area said she awaited intelligence reports on whether Saturday’s attacks by the United States effectively addressed dangers posed by three Iranian nuclear facilities.

“But, let me be clear, President Trump’s unilateral decision to launch military action against Iran without constitutionally mandated congressional approval puts American troops and global stability at risk and threatens another endless war,” Davids said.

Other Democrats in Congress echoed Davids’ concern and complained the Trump administration should have notified top Democratic congressional lawmakers ahead of the bombing.

U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, a Republican serving the 1st District, said he supported Trump’s military strategy of promoting “American peace through strength.” He said he was praying for safety of U.S. civilians and troops in the Middle East.

The mission authorized by Trump thrust the United States into military conflict between Israel and Iran that began in early June.

U.S. pilots flying B-2 stealth aircraft stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri successfully executed the precision bombing of Iranian facilities tied to nuclear programs, said U.S. Rep. Derek Schmidt, the 2nd District Republican.

“Years ago, President Reagan’s resolve freed American hostages from the Iranian regime. I am hopeful … President Trump’s resolve has freed America from that same regime’s ongoing threat of nuclear terrorism,” Schmidt said.

Iran should be viewed as an adversary of the United States and shouldn’t be allowed to control nuclear weapons, said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican. He said U.S. military forces ought to be “vigilant in protecting against any Iranian threats to Americans around the globe.”

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said “we stand tall with President Trump who is protecting the world from a nuclear-capable Iran.”

Marshall previously said he was certain Trump wouldn’t draw the United States into “another endless war.” The senator also said he would welcome “regime change” in the Iranian government.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, the 4th District congressman from the Wichita area, said Trump was committed to preventing Iran from emerging as a nuclear power.

“Iran — a regime that espouses ‘death to America’ and supports terrorism — chose to continue to pursue the development of nuclear weapons. To do nothing would pose a threat to the U.S. and the rest of the free world,” Estes said.